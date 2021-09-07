Jordan George Named to the 2021 AA All-Star Team

FARGO, N.D. â - The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) named RedHawks outfielder Jordan George to 2021 AAPB Postseason All-Star Team on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old native of Arkansas was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 35th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft after playing at Arkansas State University from 2011 to 2015 as an infielder and outfielder. From there, Jordan went to play for the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League (Rookie), where he batted .333 in 29 games and had 35 hits and 26 RBI. In 2016, George moved up to the South Atlantic League (A) and played for the West Virginia Power and the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Pennsylvania League (Short-Season A) and went 25-for-57 with a .300 BA and .448 OBP.

Jordan jumped up to the Eastern League (AA) in 2017 with the Altoona Curve and played there until 2018, where he played in 110 games that season with an average of .263 and 90 runs. The following year, he was signed by the Chicago White Sox and was assigned to the Winston-Salem Dash (A+) where he played in 48 games before being released on July 22, 2019. On July 30, he played in one game for the Kansas City T-Bones in the American Association (Ind) and went 2-for-5 in the 6-8 loss. Two days later, on August 1st, he signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals and played in 30 games for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the Texas League (AA). Following that season, he elected for free agency for the 2020 season.

As the COVID-19 virus derailed baseball on all levels in 2020, George was set to play in the American Association for Kansas City. The only problem was that Kansas City was one of six teams that chose not to play in the 60-game season that year. However, Jordan was picked up by the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the league expansion draft and played in 58 games and had 41 hits and 31 RBI. After the season ended, Winnipeg returned George's contract to Kansas City, where he became a free agent and signed with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on February 2, 2021.

2021 became one of George's most productive seasons as he played in 92 games for the RedHawks and had 111 hits, 80 RBI, 64 runs, 23 doubles, 16 home runs, a .436 OBP, and a streak of 50 games where he reached on base at least once per game. Jordan versatility was also important as he played as an outfielder, infielder and designated hitter and was a dangerous batter from both sides of the plate.

George is the sole member of the 2021 RedHawks team to be selected to the Postseason All-StarTeam as players are selected by ballot in which each team gets three votes with voting done by team executives, field managers and media directors.

2021 American Association All-Star Team:

C Ryan Lidge, Chicago

1B Kyle Martin, Winnipeg

2B Ryan Grotjohn, Kansas City

3B Jose Sermo, Sioux City

SS Josh Altman, Lincoln

OF Adam Brett Walker II, Milwaukee

OF Jordan George, Fargo-Moorhead

OF Gabby Guerrero, Kansas City

DH Ramon Hernandez, Cleburne

SP Myles Smith, Milwaukee

RP James Pugliese, Lincoln

The remaining postseason awards will be announced on Thursday, September 9 at 3:30 p.m. on the league's Facebook page (@AmericanAssociationBaseball).

The RedHawks play a one-game wild card playoff game on Wednesday, September 8 at Newman Outdoor Field against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and the winner goes on to face the Chicago Dogs in the best-of-five North Division Championship Series.

