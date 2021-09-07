American Association Playoffs Set; Wild Card Games on Wednesday

MOORHEAD, MN - Featuring a new format, two first-time participants and the defending champions, the 2021 American Association playoffs will get underway will get underway on Wednesday, September 8 with the league's first-ever Wild Card Games.

The Kansas City Monarchs enter the post-season with the league's best regular season record, while the Chicago Dogs won the first regular season division title in club history.

Kansas City (69-31) secured the South Division regular season crown and has elected to host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five South Division Championship Series on September 10 and 11. Both games will go off at 7:00 p.m. CT. Remaining games of the series will be hosted by the Wild Card victor.

The Monarchs will host the winner of the South Division Wild Card Game, set for Wednesday at The Depot at Cleburne Station in Cleburne, TX. The Cleburne Railroaders (54-46) earned the home date by finishing second in the division and will host the Sioux City Explorers (53-46). The game is slated for a 7:06 p.m. CT start.

In the North Division, the Chicago Dogs (63-37) are regular season division champions and have also chosen to host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five North Division Championship Series on September 10 and 11 at Impact Field in Rosemont, IL. Friday's game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, and Saturday's first pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT. Remaining games of the series will be hosted by the Wild Card winner.

The Dogs will face the winner of the North Division Wild Card Game, which pits the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (61-38) against the defending American Association champion Milwaukee Milkmen (59-41). The Wild Card game will be played on Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, ND. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

The American Association Finals will begin on Friday, September 17. The best-of-five series will pit the two Division Championship Series winners. The club with the best overall regular season record will host Games 3, 4 (if necessary) and 5 (if necessary).

All American Association playoff games will be streamed live at www.aabaseball.tv and through the AA Baseball TV apps. Fans can download and subscribe to the app through the Apple App Store, Google Play App Store, Amazon Fire and Roku, and stream to any device.

American Association Playoff Schedule (all times CT)

September 8

Milwaukee Milkmen @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks; 6:30 p.m. (North Division Wild Card game)

Sioux City Explorers @ Cleburne Railroaders; 7:06 p.m. (South Division Wild Card game)

September 10 - Game 1

North Wild Card winner @ Chicago Dogs; 6:30 p.m. (North Division Championship Series)

South Wild Card winner @ Kansas City Monarchs; 7:00 p.m. (South Division Championship Series)

September 11 - Game 2

North Wild Card winner @ Chicago Dogs; 5:30 p.m.

South Wild Card winner @ Kansas City Monarchs; 7:00 p.m.

September 13 - Game 3

Chicago Dogs @ North Wild Card winner; Time TBA

Kansas City Monarchs @ South Wild Card winner; Time TBA

September 14 - Game 4 (if necessary)

Chicago Dogs @ North Wild Card winner; Time TBA

Kansas City Monarchs @ South Wild Card winner; Time TBA

September 15 - Game 5 (if necessary)

Chicago Dogs @ North Wild Card winner; Time TBA

Kansas City Monarchs @ South Wild Card winner; Time TBA

September 17 - Game 1

TBA vs. TBA (American Association Finals)

September 18 - Game 2

TBA vs. TBA (American Association Finals)

September 20 - Game 3

TBA vs. TBA (American Association Finals)

September 21 - Game 4 (if necessary)

TBA vs. TBA (American Association Finals)

September 22 - Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA vs. TBA (American Association Finals)

