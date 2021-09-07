Hernandez Named American Association All-Star

CLEBURNE, Texas - Cleburne Railroaders slugger Ramon Hernandez was named an American Association postseason All-Star at designated hitter, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hernandez joins 2019 All-Star selections John Nester and Chase Simpson as Railroaders who have garnered postseason accolades in franchise history.

The 25-year-old Hernandez compiled a record-breaking 2021 season, setting new Railroaders franchise records with 21 home runs and 100 RBI. The experienced slugger became one of just six players in American Association history to reach triple-digit RBI in a season, three of which occurred in 2021.

Over the course of 96 games and 386 at-bats, Hernandez slashed .324/.377/.573, finishing 13th in the league in batting average, 14th in doubles with 23, 7th in the league with 21 home runs, and 3rd with his 100 home runs, setting a new career-high in every category with the exception of doubles. He also added a career-best 13 stolen bases after having only six swipes in his career entering 2021.

A versatile defender, Hernandez spent time at first base, third base, shortstop, left field, right field and designated hitter. Most of his time came at first base, where Hernandez proved more than solid defensively, with only three errors on the season.

Hernandez was at the heart of several memorable moments for Cleburne, with a pair of walk-off hits against the Houston Apollos and a six-RBI game against Chicago on August 2.

Hernandez and the Railroaders will welcome in the Sioux City Explorers for the South Division Wild Card game on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:06 PM. The winner advances to the South Division Championship Series.

