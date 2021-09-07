Tyler Koch Named Pitcher of the Week

Sioux City, IA - The American Association has announced that Sioux City Explorers pitcher Tyler Koch has been named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the final week of the 2021 regular season.

Koch earned the honor after tossing the first no hitter in Explorers franchise history as he held the Sioux Falls Canaries hitless through seven innings on Saturday, September 4th in game two of a doubleheader. He struck out eight batters in the seven frames and threw 132 pitches in what was just his third career start.

The Georgia State product in his rookie season of professional baseball has fashioned a 2.94 ERA over 21 appearances and 36.2 innings. The lefty has 49 strikeouts to 24 walks and has held opponents to a .199 batting average.

Just earlier this spring, the 23 year old finished up his collegiate career at Georgia State. He pitched in 18 games making only one start. In 21.2 innings he held a 3.74 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 12 walks.

He became the second Explorers pitcher to win the pitcher of the week award this season. Patrick Ledet won the award for the week that ended on June 20th.

