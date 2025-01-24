RedBlacks Re-Sign Adarius Pickett

January 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The party at TD Place will continue through 2025, as the Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed back-to-back East Division All-CFL defensive back, and 2023 CFL All-Star Adarius Pickett to a one-year contract extension.

"Adarius had an immeasurable impact on our team during his first season with us," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "He is not only an incredible talent, but an emotional leader for our group, with his positive energy and boundless compete level constantly energizing the people around him. We can't wait to see him back on the field with us this year."

The 28-year-old Pickett's debut season in Ottawa ended in Week 15 by way of a ruptured Achilles tendon, but his prolific production still earned him a Divisional All-Star nod. In just 13 games, he recorded 52 defensive tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble, while also serving as a dominant force on special teams, with 14 tackles.

"The party returns in the nation's capital for the 2025 season," said Pickett. "2024 was a special season at home for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, going 7-1-1 at TD Place. I believe there is some unfinished business, as the season was cut short for me while contributing to the team's success. I'm coming back to finish what was started in 2024."

Before signing with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2024 campaign, Pickett was a CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player finalist with the Toronto Argonauts in 2023, after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. A native of Berkeley, California, he played his college football at UCLA, before spending time with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots, before making his way to Canada. Through 61 career CFL games, Pickett has tallied 305 total tackles, 12 sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles.

