Micah Teitz Is Staying Home

January 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release









Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Teitz

(Calgary Stampeders) Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Teitz(Calgary Stampeders)

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian linebacker Micah Teitz. A Calgary native and a six-year Canadian Football League veteran, Teitz had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

Micah Teitz

#42

Linebacker

College: Calgary

Height: 6.02

Weight: 230

Born: May 24, 1996

Birthplace: Calgary, AB

National

"We're excited to keep Micah in Calgary," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "His work ethic and versatility are two things that will make us better in 2025."

"I am excited to be a part of the Stampeders organization for another year," said Teitz "My younger self would be thrilled to know that I am able to continue to play for the Red and White. This means a lot to my wife, parents and friends in the city. I am looking forward to the 2025 season and I will bring my best on the field like I do every season."

In 2024, his first season with the Red and White, Teitz played all 18 games and had 10 defensive tackles, a career-high 12 special-teams stops, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In a Week 9 victory over Toronto, Teitz had four total tackles - two on defence and two on special teams. In Week 15 against Montreal, he recorded the first fumble recovery of his CFL career.

The former University of Calgary standout spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 76 career contests, he has amassed 137 defensive tackles including eight tackles for loss, 43 special-teams stops, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three knockdowns.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.