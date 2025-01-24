Tiger-Cats Add Tom Flaxman to Front Office

January 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the football club has added Tom Flaxman to its front office staff as a national scout.

"I have known Tom for many years and even had the opportunity to coach him as a young football player. He is a great man and his knowledge of Canadian University Football and Canadian talent in general will be a tremendous asset to our front office. We're excited to have him as a part of our team," said Tiger-Cats General Manager Ted Goveia.

Flaxman brings over 20 years of U Sports experience to the Tiger-Cats organization, most recently serving with the Acadia Axmen as the football team's associate coach, offensive coordinator & recruiting coordinator. Flaxman originally began his coaching career at Acadia (2008-11) and has also spent time at the University of Toronto (2012-13), Western (2014-15), McMaster (2016-18) and Queen's (2019-24). Before joining the coaching ranks, Flaxman played running back for three seasons at Acadia (2005-07).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.