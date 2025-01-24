Tiger-Cats Add Tom Flaxman to Front Office
January 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the football club has added Tom Flaxman to its front office staff as a national scout.
"I have known Tom for many years and even had the opportunity to coach him as a young football player. He is a great man and his knowledge of Canadian University Football and Canadian talent in general will be a tremendous asset to our front office. We're excited to have him as a part of our team," said Tiger-Cats General Manager Ted Goveia.
Flaxman brings over 20 years of U Sports experience to the Tiger-Cats organization, most recently serving with the Acadia Axmen as the football team's associate coach, offensive coordinator & recruiting coordinator. Flaxman originally began his coaching career at Acadia (2008-11) and has also spent time at the University of Toronto (2012-13), Western (2014-15), McMaster (2016-18) and Queen's (2019-24). Before joining the coaching ranks, Flaxman played running back for three seasons at Acadia (2005-07).
