Argos Sign American DL Andre Carter

January 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that it has signed American defensive lineman Andre Carter. Carter's negotiation rights were obtained in a trade earlier this month with Ottawa for Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye.

Carter (6'5"/270lbs) spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jags in May. The defensive lineman played one season at Indiana University in 2023 tallying 49 tackles, 11 for loss, and two sacks in 12 games played for the Hoosiers. Before playing at IU, the Detroit native played five seasons with Western Michigan (2018-2022) where he recorded 132 tackles, 28 for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles in 47 games.

