Lions Sign Former Purdue Standout and LA Chargers RB Zander Horvath

January 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions have announced the signing of American running back Alexander (Zander) Horvath to the roster.

Horvath (6'3, 230 lbs)- the Indiana native moves north after a three-year stint in the NFL. Selected in round seven (260th overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, Horvath appeared in 15 regular season games in his rookie season with 16 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in each of the Chargers' first two regular season games: including at Kansas City on Thursday Night Football. He capped off the rookie campaign by dressing in the AFC Wild Card Game at Jacksonville. Following his release from the Chargers at the end of 2023 training camp, Horvath had a practice roster stint in Pittsburgh and 2024 training camp visits in New Orleans and Miami.

In 38 games at Purdue from 2018-21, the versatile tailback recorded 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 268 carries and also hauled in 68 receptions for 592 yards and one major. In 2020, Horvath became the first Purdue running back since 1997 to record 100 yards receiving in one game. He was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection in all four years with the Boilermakers.

