Tiger-Cats Sign Four 2024 CFL Draft Selections

January 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed four of its 2024 CFL Draft selections, including defensive back Jonathan Giustini (Round 6, 52nd overall), offensive lineman John Kourtis (Round 7, 61st overall), running back Matthew Peterson (Round 4, 36th overall), and linebacker Mitchell Townsend (Round 8, 70th overall).

Giustini, 23, spent last season at the University of Alberta where he played eight games and registered 43 total tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. Over his five seasons (2019-23) as a Golden Bear, Giustini totalled 149 total tackles, one tackle for loss, seven interceptions, 17 passes defended, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. The Calgary, Alberta native also handled some kicking duties for the Golden Bears, completing 13 of 19 field goal attempts (73.39%) while also adding 147 punts for 5,784 yards with a long of 69 yards.

Kourtis, 25, returned to the University of Saskatchewan for the 2024 season where he suited up in 11 games. The Toronto, Ontario native has played 20 games over his two seasons with the Huskies. Kourtis began his collegiate career at Liberty University where he suited up in 34 games over five seasons (2018-22) with the Flames.

Peterson, 23, returned to the University of Alberta for a fifth season where he suited up in six games, registering 105 carries for 784 yards and one touchdown, while adding six receptions for 45 yards. The Brooks, Alberta native suited up 38 games over his five seasons with the Golden Bears (2019-23), totalling 477 carries for 3,032 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 62 receptions for 583 yards and three touchdowns.

Townsend, 23, spent time with the BC Lions last season before returning to the University of British Columbia where he suited up in nine games for the Thunderbirds, registering 79 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and one pass defended. The North Vancouver, British Columbia native suited up in 45 games over his five seasons at UBC (2019-24), registering 209 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

