Redbirds, Sissy's Log Cabin to Give Away a Rolex on Saturday, June 29

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - For a sport played without a time-of-game clock, the Memphis Redbirds baseball game at AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 29 will have a lot of people staring at their watches and agonizing over every second.

That's because the Redbirds and Sissy's Log Cabin will be giving away a Rolex, valued at $5,400, to the fan who guesses the time the game will end the closest.

The average Triple-A Baseball game in 2019 has taken 3:05 to play. With a 6:35 p.m. start on the 29th... and considering who's pitching... carry the one... let's see...

"This is a really fun way to engage with our fans and give away a fantastic prize," said Redbirds President Craig Unger. "The last few innings on the 29th are going to be really stressful, both for the Redbirds as they try to finish a win, and for the fans who are minutes away from winning a Rolex."

"We are proud to partner with the Redbirds and show our support for Memphis' hometown baseball team," said Michael Bohner, Vice President at Sissy's Log Cabin in Memphis. "We hope this promotion will bring additional excitement to game day and help pack in fans as we cheer on the Redbirds to victory."

Before first pitch on the night of the game, fans will register inside the main gates to the stadium and log their guess of what time the game will end in HH:MM:SS format. The Rolex will be given to the winning fan on the field before the Terminix Fireworks Show caps the night.

Tickets are available at www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets, at the AutoZone Park Box Office, or by calling (901) 721-6000. With the purchase of a specialty ticket for that night, fans can add to their bobblehead collection with a special double bobblehead celebrating two of the best humanitarians in the game, Yadier Molina and Roberto Clemente.

Founded in 1970, Sissy's Log Cabin is a family owned and operated jewelry store with locations in Arkansas in Pine Bluff, Little Rock and Jonesboro and in Memphis, Tennessee. As Arkansas's largest independently-owned jewelry store, Sissy's Log Cabin prides itself on quality and customer service. It has consecutively been named "Best Jewelry Store" by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and "Best Jeweler" by AY Magazine. For more information, please visit SissysLogCabin.com.

The Redbirds are back home tonight at 6:35 to start a seven-game homestand against Salt Lake (Angels) and Las Vegas (Athletics).

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, June 12 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, June 13 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, June 14 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 15 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 16 at 2:05: Father's Day hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fathersday; kids and dads run the bases after the game; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

