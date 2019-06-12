Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (25-39) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (35-30)

June 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #65: Nashville Sounds (25-39) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (35-30)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (4-5, 4.60) vs. RHP Jake Buchanan (3-4, 6.25)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize. Additionally, all fans are welcome to run the bases after the game if the Sounds win.

Minor League Baseball's Pride Night - MiLB and the Sounds will #StrikeOutHate and celebrate the LGBTQ community by promoting acceptance and inclusion for all members of Middle Tennessee communities at First Tennessee Park. Those interested must contact the Nashville Sounds sales team to receive a discount code.

From the Notes

Tim Dillard: 35-year-old Tim Dillard starts for the Sounds in the series opener tonight. The right-hander is 4-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 17 games (7 starts) in 2019. Dillard's ERA ranks 9th-best among qualifying Pacific Coast League pitchers. He last pitched on June 7 in a start against Tacoma in which he picked up his 4th win. He allowed 2 earned runs in 6.1 innings and struck out a season-high 7 batters. Dillard is the Nashville Sounds all-time leader in innings pitched (619.1), wins (43), strikeouts (370), runs allowed (344) and walks (212) and is currently second all-time in games (226) and home runs allowed (51). In his career, Dillard has pitched in 73 big league games and 495 minor league games. He signed a minor-league free agent contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018.

Welcome Back, Old Friends: Las Vegas and Nashville meet for the first time since Oakland and the Sounds parted ways this past offseason. Over the four years as Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, the Sounds posted a 289-276 record with 1 playoff appearance (2016). 11 current Aviators are former Sounds - Paul Blackburn, Ben Bracewell, Ryan Dull, Daniel Mengden, Norge Ruiz, J.B. Wendelken, Franklin Barreto, Jorge Mateo, Sheldon Neuse, Dustin Fowler and Nick Martini. The entire Las Vegas Field Staff, led by Manager Fran Riordan, is the same as in Nashville for the 2018 season.

High-Flying Offense: Nashville pitching will have their hands full with a prolific Las Vegas offense during the three-game set. Las Vegas ranks second in the Pacific Coast League in batting average (.290), runs scored (430), doubles (145) while leading the league in triples (29). They have also hit the 6th-most home runs (93) in the league and are tied for 6th in stolen bases (47).

Pill Finding His Way as a Hitter: Since joining the team in late May, pitcher-turned-hitter Tyler Pill has hit safely in 9 of the 12 games he has played in and has a .289 (13-for-45) average. Pill has hit safely in 5 consecutive games. During the streak he's hitting .368 (7-for-19) with 4 runs scored, 2 RBI and 1 walk.

Down Home: The Sounds return home to First Tennessee Park for a seven-game homestand. The club has had its struggles at home with a 10-23 record. In the 33 games, the Sounds have averaged only 3.94 runs per game (130/33) and owns a team batting average of .231. It's the 2nd-lowest home average in the PCL, ahead of only the .227 clip Memphis is hitting at home. Of active Sounds, infielder Andy Ibáñez has the best home numbers with a .310 (31-for-100) batting average.

What's the word around Nashville?

