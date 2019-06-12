Memphis Wins Series Opener

The Memphis Redbirds broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the seventh inning and cruised to an 11-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday night.

The Redbirds loaded the bases with no outs before Tyler O'Neill singled off of the glove of Salt Lake pitcher Jose Rodriguez to take a 6-5 lead. They would add four more runs on a pair of fielder's choices, a single and a sacrifice fly. The Bees jumped in front in the first on a three run double by Kaleb Cowart and a second inning solo homer by Matt Thaiss, who has now gone deep in three consecutive games, to take a 4-1 lead. Memphis came back with two in the third and one in the fifth to tie the game.

Rodriguez (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he went one and one-third innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits with two walks and one strikeout. Starter J.C. Ramirez, who was making his second major league rehab start from the Angels, went just four and two-third innings and gave up four runs on six hits with two walks, two hit batters and one strikeout. Cowart led the Bees offensively with two hits and three runs batted in, while Ty Kelly reached base in all five plate appearances with three walks, two singles and one RBI. Michael Hermosillo and Jared Walsh each added two hits, as Salt Lake left 12 runners on base.

