Redbirds Roll to 11-5 Win over Salt Lake

June 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (28-38) broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning en route to an 11-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis batted around in its five-run seventh, and a Tyler O'Neill two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth made it 11-4 in favor of the Redbirds.

The Bees (29-35) led 3-0 after the top of the first and 4-1 after two-and-a-half innings, before Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run home run in the third to make it 4-3. Ravelo then crossed the plate as the tying run in the bottom of the fifth on a John Nogowski double to deep center field.

Evan Kruczynski battled through 5.0 innings on the mound after a tough first inning, finishing with four runs allowed on eight hits. Four Redbirds relievers threw the final 4.0 innings, with Dominic Leone and Hunter Cervenka striking out the final six Bees of the game.

Ravelo was on base five times, singling three times and drawing a walk in addition to his home run. He scored four of Memphis' 11 runs. O'Neill ended the night 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI.

Every Memphis starter reached base at least once, and seven scored a run.

Memphis had lost its previous 10 home games prior to tonight's win and scored 21 runs in those 10 contests.

The Redbirds and Bees continue their series tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds are home through a day game on Tuesday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, June 13 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, June 14 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 15 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 16 at 2:05: Father's Day hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fathersday; kids and dads run the bases after the game; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, June 17 at 6:35: the Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series

Tuesday, June 18 at 11:05 a.m.: a special day game with members of various summer camps in attendance, and additional summer camps interested in attending can call (901) 721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.