Rainiers Rally in Tenth for First Extra Innings Victory in San Antonio

Tacoma, WA - Ian Miller and Kristopher Negron provided RBI singles in the top of the 10th inning at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium on Wednesday night, completing a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over the San Antonio Missions for their first extra innings win of the campaign.

With Tim Lopes at second base as the automatic runner to start the extra inning, Miller lined the go-ahead hit to center field, scoring Lopes for his second run of the game. Three batters later, Negron drove home Miller for his second RBI with an infield knock, giving the Rainiers a two-run advantage.

Parker Markel retired the side in order in the bottom of the 10th, earning his fourth save and stranding the automatic runner at third base.

The Rainiers (32-34) were held hitless until the fifth inning when Negron led off the inning with his eighth home run against Missions (40-26) starter Zack Brown, cutting the San Antonio lead in half, 2-1.

Tacoma evened the score in the sixth when Brown threw a bases-loaded wild pitch, allowing Lopes to score. Lopes crossed on a wild pitch to give the Rainiers an eighth inning lead in Monday's victory over Nashville.

Mike Wright pitched the first 5 2/3 innings for Tacoma, allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out three in his third start of the season since being designated for assignment and sent outright to Tacoma on May 22.

Ryan Garton entered in the sixth inning and went 1 1/3 scoreless frames with no hits, one walk and a pair of punch outs. Matt Festa (1-1), who pitched his first game since being optioned from Seattle, earned his first win of the season with Tacoma for going two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Entering Wednesday, the Rainiers were 0-2 in extra-inning contests, taking both losses in the first five games of the season.

The Rainiers and Missions will play the second game of their three-game series on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. PDT from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Left-hander Justus Sheffield (2-5, 5.74) will take the ball for Tacoma. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

