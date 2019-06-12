Extra Innings Doom Missions

SAN ANTONIO - The Tacoma Rainiers' bullpen shut down the San Antonio Missions Wednesday night as the Rainiers doubled up the Missions 4-2 in 10 innings.

The Missions did not tally a base hit after a two-out fourth-inning double by former Rainier, David Freitas. Tacoma's bullpen allowed just one runner, a walk, in 4 1/3 innings of work.

The Rainiers took their first lead of the game in the 10th inning and they held off the Missions in the bottom half of the inning to take game one of the series.

Playing in his first game in San Antonio in over a month, Keston Hiura delivered a run-scoring single in his first at-bat to give the Missions an early advantage in the first inning. San Antonio doubled its lead later in the frame on Tyler Saladino's sacrifice fly that brought Nate Orf home from third base.

Zack Brown cruised through the first four innings on the mound for the Missions before allowing his first hit in the fifth. The hit came off the bat of Kristopher Negron and left the yard to cut San Antonio's lead in half. The Rainiers tied the score in the sixth as they loaded the bases and Tim Lopes came in to score on a wild pitch from Brown. The right-hander fanned seven batters to match a season-high over six innings of work for his fourth quality start

Tacoma threatened to commandeer the lead in the top of the eighth inning as they loaded the bases with just one out but Angel Perdomo got John Andreoli to bounce into an inning-ending twin-killing.

The Missions were unable to crack the code to the Rainiers bullpen in the 10th inning as they dropped the series opener.

The Missions and Rainiers continue their three-game series Thursday night at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Burch Smith (3-3, 3.15) will start for the Missions against left-hander Justus Sheffield (2-5, 5.74) for the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

* With the loss, San Antonio dropped to 40-26 on the season.

* Zack Brown finished with his fourth quality start of the season...6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

* Cory Spangenberg extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a single in the fourth inning.

* The Missions are now 1-2 in extra-inning games this season

