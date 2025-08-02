Real Salt Lake vs. Atlético De San Luis: Leagues Cup: Full Match Highlights
August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake YouTube Video
Watch every Leagues Cup match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Major League Soccer Stories from August 2, 2025
- Minnesota Earns Point In Wild Leagues Cup Match Against Club AmÉrica - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-2, to Pumas - Atlanta United FC
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Necaxa in Penalties in Second Leagues Cup Match - Inter Miami CF
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Necaxa in Penalties in Second Leagues Cup Match - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Continue Leagues Cup 2025 in Showdown with FC Juárez - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Battles Back from Two Goals Down for 2-2 Draw with English Premier League's Aston Villa FC - Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara: August 3, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Continue Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park Sunday, August 3 - LA Galaxy
- Rapids Continue Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Tijuana - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Ayoub Jabbari on Loan from French Club Grenoble - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Falls, 2-1, to Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup Phase One at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Defeats Pachuca in Leagues Cup Shootout Following 1-1 Draw - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Salt Lake Stories
- Real Salt Lake Continues Leagues Cup Phase One at Home Saturday vs. Atlético San Luis
- Real Salt Lake Adds Botafogo Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player
- Real Salt Lake Waives Axel Kei
- Cabral the Hero in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win as RSL Opens 2025 Leagues Cup with Home Victory over Club América
- Real Salt Lake and Midfielder Lachlan Brook Agree on Mutual Termination of MLS Contract