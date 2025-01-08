Real Atlantic Superstore's Kids Run the Show

January 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Islanders are pleased to announce the popular Kids Run the Show game will return on Sunday, January 26th against the Rimouski Oceanic presented by Real Atlantic Superstore.

"Each game we strive to give our fans young and old the best entertainment value possible. Kids Run the Show will allow us to pull back the curtain for our youngest fans and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they'll never forget," said Islanders President Jason Maclean.

Young hockey fans from around Prince Edward Island will have the opportunity to play an integral role during a Charlottetown Islanders game-day.

From joining Jim Hulton, Guy Girouard, and Kevin Henderson behind the bench, to announcing the starting lineup with PA Announcer Matt Macleod, the next generation will be the ones bringing fans the next level of entertainment on Prince Edward Island.

Don't miss out on your chance to call the action with George Matthews and Cory Arsenault!

To submit your child for an opportunity to take part in the 2025 Kids Run the Show game, please fill out the form below by January 15th.

Should your child be selected to participate, you will be notified by Wednesday, January 22nd.

Submissions are open to children 9 and up!

For this game, the Islanders will rock special edition jerseys designed by a young Islander' fan!

The Islanders are also seeking young fans to draw pictures of their favourite Islanders players to be used on the video screen during the game. Fans can submit their scanned drawings by email.

