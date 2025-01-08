Islanders Gear up for Double-Header vs. Maritime Rivals

January 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are set for an exciting weekend of hockey with a pair of crucial games, starting tonight with a road matchup against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and concluding with a home contest against the Cape Breton Eagles tomorrow night at the Eastlink Centre.

Islanders in Bathurst: A Final Few Games Against the Titan

Tonight's game in Bathurst marks one of the final opportunities for the Islanders to face the Titan in their current home rink, as the Titan will be relocating to Newfoundland next season.

The teams will meet only 2 more times in Bathurst, making tonight's contest particularly significant.

The Islanders are looking to build off their undefeated start to the new year and capitalize on a Titan team that has struggled since the break, having lost both of their games to Cape Breton by a combined score of 8-1.

Goaltenders: A Strong Pair of Options Between the Pipes

The Islanders' goaltending tandem has been one of the most consistent and dependable aspects of their game all season.

Expect either to start tonight in Bathurst, with the other getting the nod tomorrow night at home against the Eagles.

Both netminders have been rock solid all year long, and the team will continue to lean heavily on them as they look to extend their undefeated streak in the new year.

Offensive Firepower: Kearsey, Leek, Simek, and Montroy

The Islanders' offense continues to click as they head into this weekend's contests.

Marcus Kearsey is currently riding a two-game goal streak and will look to add to that tally tonight. Meanwhile, Nathan Leek remains the team's top goal-scorer with 12 goals on the season and has been a key part of the Islanders' success.

The addition of recent World Juniors bronze medalist Pavel Simek is a major boost for the Islanders, and fans can expect to see him make his debut at home tomorrow night. Simek, a skilled forward from Czechia, is expected to add significant firepower to the Islanders' top six.

His arrival comes at an opportune time as the team continues to look for more offensive depth. He is coming off a bronze medal with Czechia at the World Juniors in Ottawa.

Ethan Montroy, who has already begun to find his stride with the team, scored a pair of goals last weekend against Saint John and will look to keep the momentum going in these upcoming games.

Rivalry with the Titan: A Battle for Supremacy

The Titan have always been a fierce rival for the Islanders, and according to the players, Bathurst is one of their most significant matchups of the season.

With a 1-1 season series so far, this game will be crucial in determining who gets the upper hand in the rivalry.

The Islanders have been playing excellent hockey since the holiday break and will be looking to keep the Titan's losing streak alive. With both teams hungry for the win, tonight's game promises to be an intense and hard-fought battle.

A unique aspect of this weekend's games is the abundance of local players from Prince Edward Island on both teams.

Islanders forwards Simon Hughes (Stratford) and Ross Campbell (Souris) will be looking to make an impact.

While the Titan boast a strong contingent of PEI-born players in Tyler Wood, Liam Arsenault, Dawson Sharkey, and Colby Huggan, all hailing from Charlottetown.

Tomorrow night, the Islanders will face off against top-talent Cam Squires, another Charlottetown native, who plays for the Eagles.

A Close-Call Last Time with Cape Breton

The Islanders' game against Cape Breton on Saturday night is equally important. The last time these two teams met before the break, the Islanders were blanked 3-0 in a disappointing loss.

Despite that setback, the Islanders have won three of their five matchups with the Eagles this season and will be looking to finish the series strong in the second half of the season.

Islanders Looking to Keep the Momentum Going

The Islanders are riding high with a two-game win streak in the new year, having swept the Saint John Sea Dogs last weekend in two dominant performances.

With their offense firing on all cylinders and their goaltending duo playing lights-out, the team will be aiming to remain undefeated in 2025 and keep their rivals at bay.

Tonight's game in Bathurst and tomorrow night's home game against Cape Breton are pivotal for the Islanders, who look to continue their maturation in the Maritime Division and put together a strong finish to the season.

Game Details:

-Tonight (Jan. 8): Charlottetown Islanders vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan, 7:00 PM (in Bathurst)

-Tomorrow (Jan. 9): Charlottetown Islanders vs. Cape Breton Eagles, 7:00 PM (at Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown)

Tickets for tomorrow's game are available at the Eastlink Centre box office or online.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.