Eagles Kick off Three in Four Stretch with Visit to Islanders

January 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will put a five game winning streak on the line tonight as they make their final visit of the season to PEI & the Charlottetown Islanders. The Eagles are looking to continue to move up the standings, and with a win and a Baie-Comeau loss, the Eagles would jump into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Monday's trade deadline saw the Eagles add another experienced QMJHL player with the acquisition of 18 year old Nathan Plouffe from the Quebec Remparts. The 6'2, 190 pound forward collected five points in 32 games with the Remparts while playing an important role on the Quebec penalty kill. Plouffe joins a quartet of new 19 year old Eagles who have been key to success during the team's winning streak. Lewis Gendron has scored four goals in five games, while Alexis Cournoyer has posted a 4-0 record with a .975 save percentage. While the Eagles have been thrilled with Cournoyer's play, the team is also excited to welcome back Nashville draft pick Jakub Milota who recently captured a bronze medal as one of Czechia's goaltenders at the World Juniors.

The Eagles began their win streak with a win in Charlottetown, but the Islanders have since rebounded, and are on a three game winning streak. The Islanders were in action last night, winning in Bathurst, as their leading scorer Ross Campbell was the hero with a goal & two assists. Coming out of the trade window, Campbell leads an impressive core of 18 year olds on Charlottetown as four of their fop five scorers are in that age group. (Campbell is joined by fellow forwards Matthew Butler & William Shields in that group, along with defenseman Marcus Kearsey.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown, PEI

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/7dbLL

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31254/

CAPE BRETON CHARLOTTETOWN

6th Eastern Conference, 18-14-3-1 (Away: 9-7-2-0) RECORD 8th Eastern Conference, 15-19-2-1 (Home: 8-8-2-1)

5-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 3-0-0

118GF/111GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 103GF/121GA

2-2-1-0 SEASON SERIES 3-2-0-0

Saturday, Bathurst 1 @ Cape Breton 5 LAST GAME RESULT Wednesday, Charlottetown 3 @ Bathurst 2

Cam Squires (37 points in 30 games) LEADING SCORER Ross Campbell (32 points in 33 games)

7th, 23.8% (Away:8th, 21%) POWER PLAY 13th, 19.7% (Home: 14th, 15.9%)

T7th, 79.7%(Away: 6th, 81.2%) PENALTY KILL 6th, 80% (Home: 13th, 76.6%)

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Anthony Flanagan, Lane Sim, Pavel Simek

