Islanders Hold on to Remain Undefeated in the New Year

January 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

In what will be one of the Islanders' final games ever played at the K.C. Irving Centre before the Acadie-Bathurst Titan make their move to Newfoundland next season, Charlottetown came away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Despite a late push from the Titan, the Islanders remained undefeated in the new year, securing their third straight win to start 2025.

1st Period: Islanders Show Strong Early Push, But Fall Behind Late

The Isles started strong, outshooting the Titan 9-4 midway through the 1st period. Will Shields, back in the lineup after a brief absence, was eager to make an impact. Anthony Flanagan missed out due to injury.

Despite several chances for both sides, including a close call by Matt Butler on a breakaway, the game remained scoreless through the first 13 minutes.

Charlottetown had the first power play of the game after Will Reynolds hooked Simon Hughes in front of the Titan net. Although the Islanders generated some quality chances, the Titan managed to kill off the penalty.

Just moments after, Alexandre Lallier put the Titan on the board with a goal off a quick transition. Brayden Stumpf took a slashing penalty in frustration, sending the Titan to the power play for the first time immediately after scoring.

The Isles managed to kill off the penalty without allowing a shot, but damage was done as they entered the intermission down 1-0.

2nd Period: Hughes and Butler Lead the Charge

The 2nd period was all about a quick response and relentless pressure from the Islanders.

Just 28 seconds in, Simon Hughes ripped a top-shelf shot past Titan goalie Joshua Fleming, tying the game at 1-1. Matt Butler, who had been buzzing all night, was credited with the assist as part of a tic-tac-toe play involving Ross Campbell. It was Hughes' sixth goal of the season, and it set the tone for a dominant period from the Isles.

With the game tied, the Islanders got another chance on the power play when Tyler Wood knocked down Nicolas Ruccia in the crease, but Fleming came up big to deny Charlottetown once again.

The Isles continued to press, and Matt Butler's first goal and second of point the night came off a rebound from Ross Campbell, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead. The goal was a reward for a strong, patient period that saw Charlottetown outshoot the Titan 16-14 in the middle frame.

The Islanders' depth continued to shine, with Jabez Seymour coming close on several opportunities, and Max Jardine throwing his body on the line with crucial shot blocks.

Despite a late tripping penalty against Zachary Plamondon, Charlottetown stayed strong. Killing off the Titan power play on the back of another big block by Max Jardine.

3rd Period: Campbell's Insurance Goal and Nail-Biting Finish

With a 2-1 lead, the Islanders entered the final frame determined to keep their streak alive. Despite strong chances from the Titan, a strong goaltending performance from Nicolas Ruccia (who made 25 saves) held firm.

At the 8:23 mark, the Titan got their chance to equalize, with Ross Campbell called for hooking. However, the Islanders' penalty kill remained flawless.

As soon as Campbell exited the box, he went on a solo rush, scoring a beautiful short-side goal to give the Isles a two-goal cushion at 3-1. This was Campbell's 18th point in his last 15 games, making him a point-per-game player of late.

Campbell's 13th goal of the season-his 11th in his last 15 games-proved to be vital as the Titan quickly cut the deficit to 3-2 with a late goal from Louis-François Bélanger.

The Islanders held their breath as the Titan made a final push, pulling their goalie. Ruccia stood tall, and Charlottetown closed out the game with a 3-2 victory.

A Strong Start to the New Year

With the win, the Islanders have now won all three of their games in 2025, showing a renewed energy and strong team play.

The game also highlighted the stellar efforts of Ross Campbell, who finished with a goal and two assists, and Simon Hughes, who has been lighting it up in the second half of the season.

The defense also deserves credit for blocking shots and playing physical hockey, led by key performances from Max Jardine and Marcus Kearsey.

Despite the Titan's late surge, the Islanders' commitment to team defense and solid goaltending from Nicolas Ruccia (31/33), sealed the victory.

Stars of the Game

Ross Campbell - 1G 2A +2

3. Matt Butler - 1G 1A +1

Next Up: Battle of the Islands at the Eastlink Centre

The Islanders return home tomorrow night for a highly anticipated matchup against the Cape Breton Eagles at 7 PM for Student Night at the Eastlink Centre.

With tickets for students priced at just $10 and $5 draft beer available for those 19 and older, it's bound to be a barn-burner. As the Isles look to keep their unbeaten streak in 2025 alive.

Come out to support the team as they continue their strong start to the new year and remain undefeated in 2025!

