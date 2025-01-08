QMJHL Announces Winners of 2024 Dr. Sylvain-Simard Award

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL today revealed the identity of the three winners of the 2024 Dr. Sylvain-Simard Award: Rimouski Océanic defenseman Charle Truchon (Gold Award); Chicoutimi Saguenéens defenseman Alex Huang (Silver Award); and Québec Remparts forward Andrew Gweon (Bronze Award).

Created in December of 2019, the "Dr. Sylvain-Simard Award" pays tribute to former Chicoutimi Saguenéens player and current team doctor, Sylvain Simard. Administered through the QMJHL Foundation, this award supports three students engaged in science courses such as mathematics, chemistry, biology and physics.

Gold Award : Charle Truchon, Rimouski

During the 2023-24 season, Charle was a student in natural sciences at Cégep de Rimouski. In what was his final QMJHL season, he took three science courses, maintaining an impressive 96% average. At the end of the 2024 winter semester, Charle graduated from college. He is now studying mechanical engineering at Université Laval. Charle won the Bronze Award in 2023.

Silver Award : Alex Huang, Chicoutimi

During the 2023-24 season, Alex was enrolled full-time in Secondary 5 at Dominique-Racine High School. Despite an imposing course load for a young QMJHL player, he maintained a 94% average in his science classes. He is now studying Science at Cégep de Chicoutimi.

Bronze Award: Andrew Gweon, Québec

In 2023-24, despite a change of university, Andrew achieved an A+ in both his science classes. While he used to study in a science program at the University of New Brunswick (UNB), he is now studying in kinesiology. Andrew won the silver award last year.

About Dr. Sylvain Simard

Born in 1964, Dr. Sylvain Simard is a former QMJHL player and family doctor. He played four seasons with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Shawinigan Cataractes in the early 80s. Selected in the first round by the Saguenéens in 1981, he totaled 93 goals and 197 points in 189 regular season games. Following his junior career, he continued his studies at McGill University, where he obtained his doctorate in 1991.

