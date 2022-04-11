Reading Program Reaches over 100,000 Students in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, MN - Today, the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club announced that its Reading Program achieved record-breaking numbers for the 2021-2022 school year, with over 12,600 students from 39 elementary-middle schools taking part that involved 571 classrooms in 29 different cities throughout the Central Minnesota region.

Teaming up with Magnifi Financial for the 11th consecutive year, the Rox Reading Program has brought in just over 100,000 students since its start. There are incentives for the students, teachers, and the schools that participate each year in the four-week program during April.

"The Rox Reading Program is helping inspire thousands of kids to read outside of the classroom and has never been stronger," said Scott Schreiner, Co-Owner and Managing Partner for the Rox. "It's truly a team effort between the students and Rox staff and teachers, parents, school support staff, and administrators. Of course, the program isn't where it is today without Magnifi Financial, a partner with the Rox Reading Program since its inception."

The students involved in the Reading Program can earn Rox game tickets, custom-designed Rox bookmarks and drawstring bags. The program provides opportunities for two teachers to win a $250 Visa Gift Card to help purchase new books for their classrooms and for one school overall to win a $1,000 cash prize to use towards upgrading their internal library programs, equipment, and supplies. Magnifi Financial will also award one random student with a $250 cash prize who successfully achieved their assigned reading goals each week during the month-long program.

"We are proud to support the students and local schools throughout Central Minnesota through the Rox Reading Program. By encouraging reading outside of the classroom, students continue to develop their creativity, imagination, and communication skills, setting them up for a successful future," said Gary Meyer, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at Magnifi Financial.

