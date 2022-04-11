Former Willmar Stinger Tanner Banks Debuts with the White Sox

Rochester, Minn. - Former Willmar Stinger Tanner Banks, made his Major League debut for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Banks is the 277th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Banks, who played collegiately at the University of Utah, played for the Willmar Stingers in 2011 and 2012. He was drafted in the 18th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Indians.

In 2011 with the Stingers, Banks appeared in 17 games and was 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA. He struck out 48 batters in 52 innings pitched and was a mid-season All-Star selection. In 2012 he pitched in four games and was 2-0 with a 3.14 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched.

Banks began his professional career in 2014 with the White Sox and has compiled a 49-41 record over seven minor league seasons. He has appeared in 168 games and has a 3.51 ERA. Over 743.1 innings he has 563 strikeouts, five saves and 115 games started.

In his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers, Banks entered the game in relief in the 8th inning. He would pitch 2.0 innings, striking out four and allowing no runs or hits while walking two.

