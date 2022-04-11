Rockers Bolster Roster with Impact Bats and Pitcher

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have added impact pieces to their corner infield, outfield, and pitching staff today with four player signings. Third baseman Keniel De Leon (Eastern Oklahoma State), first baseman JC Navarro (Arizona Western), outfielder Noah Burke (Penn State), and right-handed pitcher Seneca Gregory (Penn State) with all head to Green Bay for the summer. Both De Leon and Navarro are in their final seasons with their respective junior college programs and are slated to transfer to LIU-Brooklyn in the fall to play under former Green Bay field manager, Tom Carty.

The 6-1 De Leon is experiencing a standout sophomore campaign at the plate this spring. Through 33 games he carries a .408 batting average, with nine home runs, 43 RBIs and 33 runs scored. He also has walked 15 times on the season and sports a .471 on-base percentage. He has earned NJCAA Region 2 Player of the Week honors twice this season.

Joining his future LIU-Brooklyn teammate on the Rockers is first baseman JC Navarro. He is also enjoying tremendous success during his sophomore campaign. Navarro has appeared in 45 games and leads his team with 57 hits, a .410 batting average, and .520 on-base percentage. He has hit 16 doubles, nine home runs and has scored 47 runs while driving in 45 on the season.

Outfielder Noah Burke has appeared in limited action during his freshman campaign at Penn State but will look to break out this summer in Green Bay. Burke was a three-year letterwinner at Cannon McMillan High School in Pennsylvania and known for his hitting prowess. He was ranked as the number 10 outfielder in the state in 2021 and led his team in batting average and on-base percentage as the team captain.

Fellow Nittany Lion, Seneca Gregory, will join Burke in Green Bay. The 6-4 right-hander has made six appearances this spring, striking out seven hitters in 6.2 innings pitched. Gregory was a four-year letterwinner at Mountain High School in Virginia where he helped his team to a state semifinal appearance. As a senior he recorded a 2.07 ERA and averaged 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

