Larks Add Pop with Glascoe, Mann & Ruiz

BISMARCK, ND - The Larks are excited to welcome three powerhouse hitters to the Flock. With the help of Frontier Precision, the Larks surveyed the field to find these new additions to the Flock! Learn more about them:

Luke Glascoe is a stud on and off the field. The California kid from Huntington Beach has a serious brain being named to the all-academic team his senior year of high school and was a scholar-athlete in 2017 and 2018. He wants to use his education to create prosthetics that are controlled by the brain. Luke has three younger siblings and his uncle played baseball at the University of Oklahoma. He majors in Cognitive Sciences which he hopes one day will help him work in the robotics industry pertaining to prosthetics that can be controlled by the brain. Among his academic brainpower, Luke can recite the 2002 Angels World Series team by name, number, and batting order at the age of 2. On top of his brains, Luke can ball out on the field. The 5'11" junior outfielder hits from the left side but throws right-handed. As of April 11, Luke is hitting .364 with 8 hits in 22 at-bats for the 12-19 Tritons.

Aaron Mann is having a terrific season for the Drury Panthers. Mann, a southern boy with some classy guitar skills, hit six home runs and 46 RBIs in his 2021 season and is primed for some big plays. Aaron is hitting .409 in 33 games this year and has a blistering on-base percentage (OBP) of .551. He ranks 4th in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) in batting average among players who have played in at least 30 games, leads the league in OBP, is second in runs scored (49), and has 36 walks this season. That number is 10 more than the second place (Zion Pettigrew, UIS; 26 walks) player in the GLVC. His stellar play anchors the middle of the lineup for the 24-9 Panthers. Aaron's favorite class is accounting, loves hanging out with friends, and is most inspired by his parents.

Daryl Ruiz has been raking for the 'Yotes so far in 2022. A sophomore at CSU San Bernardino, Daryl opted out of competition during the 2021 season due to COVID-19, a decision that has not hindered his success this season one bit. The corner infielder is hitting .319 through 33 games this season and ranks 4th on his team in hits with 37. Like the aforementioned Mann, Daryl leads his team in on-base percentage at .459. The 6'1â³ Daryl's career goal is to own his own business and if he keeps hitting like this, the 19-15 Coyotes will be in business for a deep playoff run.

