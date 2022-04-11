Huskies Continue to Build 2022 Pitching Rotation

April 11, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - Isaac Gallegos will be a Duluth Huskie in 2022. The sophomore right-handed pitcher looks to grow in the mental aspect of the game in 2022 as he aids a Trojan team looking to build on their 30-12 start to the season. "I want to consistently train the mental side on the mound to help me remain relaxed," he said. In 2021, Gallegos appeared in 15 games for Trinidad State, throwing 80 strikeouts in 54.2 innings pitched, according to tsctrojans.com.

On February 17, 2022, Isaac, who is committed to the University of New Mexico-Lobo after his time at Trinidad, was named Region IX Pitcher of the Week for week 3. During that span, the Grants, New Mexico native aided his team to a 4-2 record while collecting 21 strikeouts and not allowing a single earned run. Stating that the Huskies gave him the best opportunity to play in the league, Gallegos is looking forward to gaining as much experience as he can over the summer. "My goals for 2022 include getting drafted and working each day to become a better person," he shared.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.