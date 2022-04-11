Former Eau Claire Express Pitcher Steven Wilson Debuts with the Padres

Rochester, Minn. - Former Eau Claire Express pitcher Steven Wilson, made his Major League debut for the San Diego Padres on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Wilson is the 275th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Wilson, who played collegiately at Santa Clara University, played for the Eau Claire Express in 2014. He was drafted in the 8th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Padres.

In 2014 with the Express, Wilson appeared in two games and pitched 2.0 innings with a strikeout.

Wilson began his professional career in 2018 with the Tri-City Dust Devils of the Short-Season A Northwest League. After three games he moved to the Lake Elsinore Storm of the Hi-A California League. For the season he pitched in five games and was 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA. He struck out nine batters in 8.0 innings.

Wilson started the 2019 season in Lake Elsinore and then was promoted to the El Paso Chihuahuas of the AAA Pacific Coast League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 3-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 42 games. He struck out 85 batters in 64.0 innings while walking 26.

In 2021 Wilson started the season with the Padres Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After two games he went back to El Paso for the remainder of the season. He appeared in 30 games and was 4-0 with a 3.21 ERA. He struck out 71 batters in 42.0 innings for a 15.2 SO/9 average.

In his Major League debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wilson entered the game in the 7th inning and pitched one inning, striking out one and allowing no hits. He would record the win as the Padres would go on to win the game 5-2.

