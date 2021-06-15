Rays Promote Quartet of RiverDogs Standouts

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Tampa Bay Rays announced the transfer of pitchers John Doxakis, Colby White and Trevor Brigden and outfielder Hill Alexander from the Charleston RiverDogs to High-A Bowling Green on Tuesday morning. In corresponding moves, the team activated Brayden Theriot from the injured list and received pitchers Matthew Peguero and Audry Lugo and outfielder Garrett Hiott from extended spring training.

Doxakis was dominant during his seven starts in the Holy City. He compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.43 earned run average over 29.2 innings. His 42 strikeouts were second among all pitchers in the Low-A East and opponents were hitting just .154 against him this season. Doxakis was named Low-A East and Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. The southpaw was also named the first Low-A East Pitcher of the Week following his efforts in the first series of the year against Myrtle Beach. Doxakis was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

White, a 2019 sixth round pick out of Mississippi State, thrived in a late-inning role. Over a team-leading 11 appearances, the right-hander never allowed an earned run. He struck out 36 of the 60 batters that he faced this season and surrendered a miniscule .138 batting average to opposing hitters. White collected four saves with the RiverDogs and walked only one batter in 16.1 innings.

Brigden, a native of Toronto, recently returned to the RiverDogs after pitching for Team Canada in the WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier in Florida. A 17th round selection from Okanagan College in Kelowna, British Columbia, Brigden was 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in six relief appearances with the RiverDogs. He recorded two saves and racked up 25 strikeouts in 11.0 innings of work.

Alexander batted .213 with 4 home runs and 15 RBI over 21 games played with the RiverDogs. The former 28th round pick out of Lubbock Christian was red hot of late, hitting .346 with 12 RBI and 8 runs scored over the last 9 games.

Theriot returns to the active roster after spending over two weeks on the injured list. The right-hander was off to a promising start to the campaign, having worked 3.1 scoreless innings in his first three appearances of 2021. Peguero joins the starting rotation after going 3-2 with a 5.35 ERA in 10 starts with Princeton in 2019. Lugo will work in a reserve role following a 2019 season in which he posted a 2.13 ERA at three stops in the Rays farm system. Hiott was selected in the 25th round of the 2019 draft out of DII Eckerd College. He hit .271 with 28 runs batted in and 20 stolen bases for Hudson Valley in 2019.

The RiverDogs return to action on Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach with the first of six games on the road against the Pelicans. LHP Ben Brecht (0-2, 4.35) will take the hill for the RiverDogs in the series-opener against Myrtle Beach RHP Manuel Espinoza (1-3, 3.51). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at TicketReturn.com Field.

