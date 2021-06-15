Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week 6

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed week six of the 2021 season, turning in their best week of action by splitting their six-game homestand with the Mudcats while dodging heavy amounts of weather in the Kannapolis area. Here are some notable performances from the homestand against Carolina:

(All stats are reflective of games from 6/08 to 6/13)

RHP Andrew Dalquist:

1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Early-season struggles for the number five prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization did not deter Dalquist. The Redondo Beach, California native fired five quality innings on Thursday, striking out seven and walking two, while allowing just two hits en route to his first victorious decision of 2021.

RHP Martin Carrasco:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Carrasco's numbers may not jump out at the reader as a standout performance of the week, but do not be fooled. The righty from Mexico turned in two consistent outings against the Mudcats, allowing just two hits over his two innings, providing stability and dependability out of the bullpen for skipper Guillermo Quiroz.

OF Caberea Weaver:

.444 AVG, 8 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Weaver found his stride at the plate, putting together three multi-hit performances while reaching base every night against the Mudcats. The 2018 seventh round selection holds an active four-game hit streak, as well as a six-game on-base streak. Weaver is now batting .321 in the first two weeks of June.

3B D.J. Gladney:

.368 AVG, 7 H, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Gladney got a few nights off late in the series against Fayetteville on the road and the first game of the series with the Mudcats. The time off paid dividends as the No.18 prospect in the White Sox system put solid contact on the ball nightly when he was reinserted into the lineup. Gladney crushed a home run on Thursday night over the left field berm at Atrium Health Ballpark, giving fans a sneak peek of the power that he can bring to the plate on an every game basis.

LOOKING AHEAD:

06/15-06/20

Down East Wood Ducks (1st in Low-A East Central Division, 22-13)

The Down East Wood Ducks, Low-A East affiliate of the Texas Rangers, return to Grainger Stadium for the first time in two weeks to host the Ballers for a six-game series. The Woodies won seven of their 11 games on the road, including four of six against the Woodpeckers. Down East visited Kannapolis May 4-9, sweeping the Cannon Ballers in the Opening Week series.

The Wood Ducks hold five of the top 30 prospects in the Rangers organization in IF Luisangel Acuna (No.6), OF Evan Carter (No.14), RHP Owen White (No.17), RHP Tekoah Roby (No.24), and IF Keithron Moss (No.28).

Acuna has gotten off to a hot start in the month of June, batting .318 with seven RBIs against Fayetteville. Carter, the youngest player on the Wood Ducks roster, holds an active seven-game on-base streak. White started on Opening Day for Down East but has not appeared since due to a broken hand. Roby pitched five shutout innings on Friday night against the Woodpeckers, allowing three hits and striking out eight. Moss has not seen the success that his teammates have, appearing just twice last series, going 0-8 at the plate with six strikeouts.

Acuna is not only a top prospect in the Rangers system, but he also is leading the way on offense for the Wood Ducks, highest on the team in home runs and RBIs. Dustin Harris, who played three games in the Fayetteville series, has seen success at the plate as well. The 21-year-old is batting .325 with 37 hits and 17 RBIs.

On the mound, RHP Mason Englert showed out in his appearance against the Woodpeckers, striking out nine over five innings despite allowing four hits and three runs. RHP Wyatt Sparks allowed just one run in his appearance Wednesday, striking out four and walking three. In the bullpen, RHP Nic Laio leads all Wood Ducks pitchers in strikeouts with 38. RHP Joe Corbett tallied two saves last week to boost his team-leading saves count to five.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will return home to begin a homestand with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Low-A East affiliate of the Houston Astros, on June 22. Fans can purchase tickets for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Fans can also keep up with the action on the team's social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @Kcannonballers.

