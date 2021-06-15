Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Kannapolis

The Down East Wood Ducks begin a 12-game homestand today, starting with a six-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Wood Ducks will turn to RHP Abdiel Mendoza (1-2, 4.37) to start the series, while Kannapolis will counter with RHP Angel Acevedo (1-0, 4.15)

ENGLERT FANS NINE AS WOOD DUCKS TAKE FINALE IN FAYETTEVILLE: With a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Sunday afternoon, the Down East Wood Ducks finished their road trip winning seven out of 11 games and four out of six against the Woodpeckers.

TAKIN' CARE OF BUSINESS: The bullpen has been heavily relied upon for the Wood Ducks through the first 35 games. Collectively, the pitching staff has thrown 299.2 innings but the bullpen has done most of the heavy lifting with 169.0 innings compared to the starting rotation 130.2 innings. The Wood Ducks bullpen has pitched to a 2.66 ERA this season with 221 strikeouts. Down East currently sits atop all of MiLB, sporting the best team ERA at 2.97.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 20-8 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks sit fourth in all of MiLB with 71 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (17) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Easley is currently tied for 12th in all of MiLB in stolen bases.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: For the second game in-a-row the Wood Ducks scored first and won. When the Woodies score first, they are 19-5. They are outscoring opponents 150 - 124 and 43 - 31 in the first two innings.

ROAD WARRIORS: Through 35 games, the Wood Ducks have been primarily on the road where they have played brilliantly. Currently Down East holds a 17-6 road record and are hitting 64 points higher (.233) than at home (.169). In addition, the Wood Ducks are averaging over three full runs more on the road (5.4) than at home (2.2)

