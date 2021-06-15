Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes vs Augusta

June 15, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, have made the following roster moves affecting their active roster:

3B Jake Means has been promoted to Quad Cities

SS Gage Hughes has been added to the Columbia Fireflies active roster from Quad Cities

Hughes will wear jersey #12.

The Columbia Fireflies active roster now sits at 28 players.

---

The Columbia Fireflies open their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at 7:05 pm. LHP Rylan Kaufman (1-2, 5.79 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Augusta send RHP Joey Estes (0-1, 1.01 ERA) to the bump.

Gates for tonight's contest open at Segra Park at 6 pm. It is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Education. All hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz cans of Miller Lite and fountain sodas will be just $2 at the ballpark tonight.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FIREFLIES WASHED AWAY IN CHARLESTON: After starting the series winning just one of four games and recording two hits or less in the three losses, the Fireflies began a scoreless contest with Charleston that only made it through a pair of innings Saturday before a large storm came. The storm forced that game to be suspended and the rainfall made the grounds unplayable the following day, which forced a scheduled doubleheader to be postponed for a later date to be decided in July.

NEW FACES COMING HOME: Third baseman Jake Means has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster. Means led the Fireflies in homeruns (6) and RBI (18) in 2021. Means had a .208 batting average in 28 games in Columbia. Shortstop Gage Hughes has been added to Columbia's roster.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 19-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-12.

ANEMIC OFFENSE: The Fireflies offense has hit a brick wall in its last stretch of games. Dating back to June 3, the Columbia bats have been held to two hits or less in five of seven contests. The team has been shutout three times in that stretch, and they won the two remaining games 5-2 and 5-3.

SCHMIDT'S STRIKEOUTS: Matt Schmidt is going through a tough stretch at the plate, the first baseman is in an 0-26 skid and prior to the first inning of Friday's game, had 13 strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats dating back to May 29 vs Augusta. He ended the streak with a popout.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun 10 scoreless innings and has fanned 20 batters while allowing only three hits. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .149 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.93.

POWER OUTAGE: The Fireflies offense has been sputtering along, scoring two runs or less in five of their six games dating back to June 2. After winning their contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans June 2, June 3 and June 4's games were affected by weather, June 5 they had a doubleheader and June 6's game was postponed due to rain. This season when Columbia scores three runs or less, they are 0-10.

MARQUIS MARQUEZ: Fireflies lefty Emilio Marquez started the season in the rotation, but has since found his home in the bullpen where the 5'8" pitcher has found his stride. The southpaw has worked 13 consecutive scoreless innings since he allowed a pair of runs in a May 14 showcase against the Charleston RiverDogs. Since his scoreless stretch strarted, his ERA has dropped from 4.50 to 1.71 and his WHIP has decreased from 1.38 to 0.90.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.