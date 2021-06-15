Mudcats Return Home with 11-2 Victory over Fayetteville

ZEBULON - Brandon Knarr matched a season high with six strikeouts, Felix Valerio extended his hit streak to 10 straight, Joe Gray Jr. had two doubles and Alex Hall went 2-for-3 with three RBI as the Mudcats won the opener of a six game series with Fayetteville 11-2 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (22-14) moved into a tie for first in Low-A East Central after winning their third straight game and after the Down East Wood Ducks lost to Kannapolis on the same night. The victory also lifted Carolina to 6-1 in games played against Fayetteville (14-22) this season.

Knarr (2-1, 4.85) earned the series opening win while holding the Woodpeckers to just one run over five and 1/3 innings pitched. Knarr struck out six, scattered three hits and worked around four walks in the victory.

Two of Knarr's walks came with one out in the sixth, however, and happened just before he left the game with 94 pitches thrown. Juan Geraldo followed and went on to strand one of three inherited runners while getting Carolina out of the sixth. Geraldo finished with four strikeouts and made two solid plays defensively while working through two and two and 2/3 scoreless frames.

The Mudcats gave Knarr an early lead to work with after Gray doubled and scored on a catching error by first basemen Yeuris Ramirez in the first. That error came on a pop up hit by Valerio and came with two outs in the inning. It was also the first of four errors in the game for Fayetteville.

Valerio later started the fourth with a single to center before going to third on a single into right from Ernesto Martinez. Valerio and Martinez then combined on a double steal with Martinez forcing a throw to second while Valerio scored from third. Valerio's run put Carolina up 2-0, but two-run singles from both Hall and Freddy Zamora later in the frame increased that lead to 6-0.

The Mudcats totaled five runs, five stolen bases and five hits in the fourth, with two of those runs coming with two outs in the inning. They also scored a two-out run in the first, two two-out runs in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double from Gray, and three more two-out runs in the eighth with run scoring (two walks with the bases loaded and one hit batter). After totaling eight more two-out runs in Tuesday's opener, the Mudcats now lead Low-A East with 110 two out runs this season. Only the Tampa Tarpons have scored more two-out runs than the Mudcats this season (124).

Gray finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and two RBI. Gray has now totaled a MiLB best 42 RBI this season. Valerio's single in the fourth not only sparked Carolina's five run, five hit and stolen base fourth inning, but it also extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Valerio has additionally hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games with hit streaks of nine and 10 separated by one hitless game on June 1. Hall went 2-for-3 with two runs and matched a career high with three RBI in Tuesday's series opening victory.

Rehabbing big leaguer Austin Pruitt (0-1, 0.00) started and took the loss after allowing an unearned run in the first. He was later followed by Julio Robaine who allowed all five of Carolina's runs in the fourth. Alfredi Jimenez also allowed three Carolina runs over three and 2/3 and Whit Drennan walked in a couple of runs before leaving without recording an out in the eighth.

The series continues on Wednesday night with Carolina sending RHP Jhoan Cruz to the mound for the start. Wednesday's game will be another Winning Wednesday at Five County Stadium. Tickets are available at www.carolinamudcats.com and at 919-269-2287.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Whitcomb, 2B (Fayetteville): 1-for-5, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Rodriguez, Ne, DH (Fayetteville): 1-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Gray Jr., CF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Valerio, F, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Martinez, E, DH (Carolina): 1-for-3, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Hall, A, C (Carolina): 2-for-3, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 3 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Knarr (W, 2-1) (Carolina): 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO

Geraldo (Carolina): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Vassalotti (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Pruitt (L, 0-1) (Fayetteville): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Martinez (Fayetteville): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

SCORING PLAYS:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Woodpeckers 0) -- Gabe Holt grounds out, Shay Whitcomb to Yeuris Ramirez. Freddy Zamora flies out to Jordan Brewer. Joe Gray Jr. doubles to left-center field. Felix Valerio reaches on fielding error by Yeuris Ramirez, Joe Gray Jr. scores; Felix Valerio to 2nd. Ernesto Martinez grounds out, Austin Pruitt to Yeuris Ramirez.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 6, Woodpeckers 0) -- Felix Valerio singles to right-center field. Ernesto Martinez singles to right field, Felix Valerio to 3rd. Zavier Warren strikes out swinging. Felix Valerio steals home, Ernesto Martinez steals 2nd base. Joey Wiemer walks. Ernesto Martinez steals 3rd base, Joey Wiemer steals 2nd base. Alex Hall singles to shallow center field, Ernesto Martinez scores; Joey Wiemer scores. Andre Nnebe doubles through the hole at shortstop, Alex Hall to 3rd. Gabe Holt flies out to Zach Daniels. Freddy Zamora singles up the middle, Alex Hall scores; Andre Nnebe scores. Freddy Zamora steals 2nd base. Joe Gray Jr. flies out to Justin Dirden.

(5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Woodpeckers 6th (Mudcats 6, Woodpeckers 1) -- Bryan Arias grounds out, Brandon Knarr to Zavier Warren. Nerio Rodriguez walks. J.C. Correa walks, Nerio Rodriguez to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Juan Geraldo replaces Brandon Knarr. Justin Dirden walks, Nerio Rodriguez to 3rd; J.C. Correa to 2nd. Zach Daniels grounds out, Juan Geraldo to Zavier Warren, Nerio Rodriguez scores; J.C. Correa to 3rd; Justin Dirden to 2nd. Luke Berryhill grounds out, Freddy Zamora to Zavier Warren.

(1 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 8, Woodpeckers 1) -- Joey Wiemer walks. Alex Hall singles to left field, Joey Wiemer to 2nd. Andre Nnebe strikes out swinging. Gabe Holt reaches on throwing error by Bryan Arias, Joey Wiemer to 3rd; Alex Hall to 2nd. Freddy Zamora strikes out swinging. Joe Gray Jr. doubles through the hole at shortstop, Joey Wiemer scores; Alex Hall scores; Gabe Holt to 3rd. Felix Valerio flies out to Jordan Brewer.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 11, Woodpeckers 1) -- Gabe Holt strikes out swinging. Freddy Zamora grounds out, J.C. Correa to Yeuris Ramirez. Joe Gray Jr. walks. Pitcher Change: Whit Drennan replaces Alfredi Jimenez. Felix Valerio hit by pitch, Joe Gray Jr. to 2nd. Ernesto Martinez hit by pitch, Joe Gray Jr. to 3rd; Felix Valerio to 2nd. Zavier Warren walks, Joe Gray Jr. scores; Felix Valerio to 3rd; Ernesto Martinez to 2nd. Joey Wiemer hit by pitch, Felix Valerio scores; Ernesto Martinez to 3rd; Zavier Warren to 2nd. Alex Hall walks, Ernesto Martinez scores; Zavier Warren to 3rd; Joey Wiemer to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Yohander Martinez replaces Whit Drennan. Andre Nnebe flies out to Zach Daniels.

(3 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Woodpeckers 9th (Mudcats 11, Woodpeckers 2) -- Pitcher Change: Michele Vassalotti replaces Juan Geraldo. Luke Berryhill hit by pitch. Yeuris Ramirez singles to right field, Luke Berryhill to 2nd. Wild pitch by Michele Vassalotti, Luke Berryhill to 3rd; Yeuris Ramirez to 2nd. Shay Whitcomb grounds out, Freddy Zamora to Zavier Warren, Luke Berryhill scores. Jordan Brewer struck out looking. Bryan Arias struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

