Ray Spins Gem, Hops' Homer Three Times in Win

July 21, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Dylan Ray entered Friday's game at Ron Tonkin Field on a 17-inning scoreless streak and would continue his dominance in a career-long outing. Ray pitched seven innings and struck out seven in his fifth win of the year. Hillsboro had three home runs off the bats of Josh Day, Manuel Peña and Kristian Robinson, in the 8-2 win.

Eric Silva was making his third appearance of the season against Hillsboro and the Hops jumped on him early. Josh Day broke an 0-30 slump with a solo home run in the first inning to give the Hops a 1-0 lead.

Manuel Peña added on to the lead in the third on his third home run since joining the Hops. Peña blasted a two-run shot off the netting in right field, giving Hillsboro a 3-0 lead.

Dylan Ray had 21 consecutive scoreless innings entering the fourth inning where he ran into trouble. Grant McCray doubled to leadoff the inning and then Carter Howell walked on four pitches. With two runners on and none out, Jared Dupere drove in a pair on his 16th double. This ended the scoreless streak for Ray, but would be the only runs he allowed in the game.

Daniel Blair entered the game in the fifth inning for Eugene trailing 3-2 and would leave the half inning trailing 7-2. Hillsboro put up four runs on three hits, capped off by a Kristian Robinson home run. Robinson's homer was his second for the Hops in just five games since joining the team and his first blast at home in Hillsboro since 7/24/2019. Blair was tagged with six hits and five earned runs in four innings.

Ray needed only 82 pitches to complete a career-high seven innings while striking out seven Em's batters. Emailin Montilla was efficient in his Ron Tonkin Field debut over the final two frames, striking out three in two innings without allowing a run. Both teams only used two pitchers in the game.

Peña, Robinson and Corniel each had two-hit games for the Hops, as eight-of-nine batters in the Hillsboro order recorded a hit.

Game five of the six game set is tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. The pregame show will start at 6:50 with first pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

