Hillsboro Hops Announce Exclusive Merchandise Release with Baseballism

July 21, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR. - Today the Hillsboro Hops announced an exclusive merchandise release with renowned baseball apparel company, Baseballism. This limited release features two unique unisex shirts that will be available for purchase at the Hops team store beginning July 21st and online July 22nd.

"Our mission statement is 'Show the world how great baseball can be,' and working with MiLB affords us opportunities to work with great organizations in baseball communities that we haven't yet reached," said Ryan Wantland, Chief Brand Officer at Baseballism. "As we are a Portland based company, we already had a relationship with the Hops (we raised money for charity together during COVID and we partnered on the granting of a wish last year along with Make-A-Wish Oregon and DeMarini) so it was never in question that the Hops would be one of our initial MiLB team partners."

The Baseballism collection can be found in the Hops' team shop along with other name brands like Nike, '47 Brand and New Era. The unique items will be available as of July 21st in-store and 9 am on July 22nd at hillsborohops.milbstore.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with Baseballism on this new merchandise line. Their involvement in our local community and commitment to growing the game aligns with what Hops baseball is all about, we cannot wait to see where this partnership will go," said Hannah August, Director of Merchandise at the Hillsboro Hops.

Wantland added "The Hops have a great staff, so working with them to bring Baseballism x Hops merchandise to a stadium in our own backyard has been a really fun process for our team."

The Hops have 21 remaining home games in the 2023 season. Tickets for all home games can be purchased at Hillsborohops.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.