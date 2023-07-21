Long Ball Lifts AquaSox to 4-3 Victory

July 21, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox hit solo home runs in each of the first three innings to help lift them past the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday night by a score of 4-3. Nick Davila pitched masterfully for Everett, going seven innings, allowing only one earned run on six hits, while striking out eight to earn his first Northwest League victory.

AquaSox fans can pretty much set their alarms for the first inning to see a Gabriel Gonzalez home run, as he now has homered in the first inning in three straight games.

The second inning featured another solo home run from an AquaSox hitter, when James Parker hit one over the left field wall to make it 2-0 Everett. The Frogs loaded the bases with nobody out in the inning but could not push any more runs across.

Meanwhile on the pitching side, Nick Davila was crafting a potential masterpiece through three innings. He was dominant in shutting down the Dust Devils, only allowing one hit and striking out five.

It seemed apparent that Everett's strategy for the contest was to hit a solo home run in every inning of the game. At least that is how it appeared after three innings when Hogan Windish launched yet another big fly to put the Frogs up 3-0.

After the third inning, the Dust Devils began to find their offense. Arol Vera doubled in their first run in the fourth, and then an RBI groundout from Adrian Placencia in the fifth brought Tri-City within one at 3-2.

Both starters had a very solid night. Tri-City's starter, Sammy Natera Jr, exited after six innings, where he gave up three runs on six hits and struck out nine.

Everett's Nick Davila was just a little bit better though. It was his second outing of seven innings in his last three performances, and he lowered his ERA to 4.50.

The Frogs scored one more run in the seventh on a Tri-City throwing error that scored Blake Rambusch, which turned out to be key as the Dust Devils mustered a run in the ninth but did not score again.

Sam Carlson picked up his second save of the year, and the Frogs finished strong, hanging on for the 4-3 win.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox will be promoting cancer awareness on Friday while showing their love and support for all those it has affected. Come out to our Pink At The Park Night tomorrow. Players will be wearing PINK jerseys, and the first 2,500 fans will get a limited edition Webbly Pink POP! courtesy of Funko! Proceeds from the Pink At The Park jersey auction benefit the Providence Comprehensive Breast Center.

