Star Wars, Storybook Princess, and Two Firework Shows this Weekend

It's one of the biggest weekends of the year at Avista Stadium with Star Wars Night, Storybook Princesses, a celebration of our historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians, and a pair of jaw-dropping firework shows on Friday and Saturday! Click the links below to reserve your seats now

- Friday, July 21st - Star Wars & Fireworks Night presented by Washington's Lottery, KXLY 4 News Now, & KEY 101: Avista Stadium transforms into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars trivia, character appearances, and a special Star Wars jersey auction benefiting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. Stick around for a fireworks show presented by Washington's Lottery immediately following the game. First pitch: 7:05 p.m. Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

- Saturday, July 22nd - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers: Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for another great fireworks show immediately following the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers. Play Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O by following along with the action to win prizes throughout the game. First pitch: 7:05 p.m. Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

- Sunday, July 23rd - Native Culture Day Game presented by the Spokane Tribe of Indians: Join us to celebrate our historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians as we welcome all tribes in the region and highlight Native Culture in the Inland Northwest! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field! First pitch: 1:05 p.m. Gates open 12:00 p.m.

