Hops Take Advantage of Emeralds' Miscues in 5-1 Win

July 21, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops and Eugene Emeralds met for game three of a six game set at Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday night. After back-to-back 13-1 wins for Eugene, the Hops responded with a 5-1 win. The bullpen combination of Liam Norris and Billy Corcoran didn't allow a run over four frames, after Joe Elbis struck out seven.

Elbis was making his seventh start of the season for Hillsboro and breezed through the first frame. He struck out two in the first and two in the second, but allowed a run in the second on a two-out RBI single by Max Wright.

Eugene used Reggie Crawford and Tanner Kiest for an inning each in the first two innings, both allowing just one hit and no runs.

The 1-0 lead lasted for just one inning, as the Hops pushed through three runs in the third. They were able to take advantage of three Eugene errors in the inning to manufacture a 3-1 lead. Kevin Graham and Josh Day had the RBIs.

Hillsboro wouldn't turn back after gaining the lead, as Joe Elbis continued his strong performance in the fourth. He was able to work out of a second and third jam to escape without allowing a run. He then retired the first two hitters of the fifth in order, before walking three straight hitters to load the bases. Ronnie Gajownik made a two-out pitching change and turned to lefty Liam Norris. Norris struck out 1B slugger Sean Roby, who had homered three times in the first two games of the series.

Norris and Corcoran shut down the Emeralds without a threat in the final four innings, as the Hillsboro offense continued to add to the lead. The Hops got a run in both the sixth and eighth inning on RBI singles by Shane Muntz and David Martin.

Muntz extended his hit streak to five games in the contest, with Kevin Graham and David Martin each adding two hits and an RBI, while reaching base three times.

Despite being 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position, the Hops recorded their first win of the series. Liam Norris was credited with the win and Billy Corcoran the save.

Game four of the series will be on Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field, with the pregame show starting at 6:50 and first pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.