Rasquin Ropes Three Hits, Fireflies Fall in Ninth

Hickory, NC - Columbia utility man Walter Rasquin recorded his third three-hit game of the 2019 season on Saturday night. The 23-year-old reached base four total times against the Crawdads. Rasquin singled twice, tripled, walked, and drove in a pair of runs during the affair. The performance marked a triumphant return from a month-long spell on the Injured List for the Venezuelan native.

Unfortunately, Rasquin's stellar night couldn't stop a four-run, ninth-inning rally from Hickory (11-6, 52-31). Columbia (9-8, 33-50) held a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. An error, three hits, and a Tyreque Reed walk-off homer later, the Crawdads walked away with a 7-6 win.

Jose Butto turned in another excellent start for the Fireflies. The righty allowed just two runs in five innings against a very talented Hickory lineup. In his last six starts, Butto owns a 3-1 record and 2.23 ERA in 40.1 innings. He has emerged as Columbia's most consistent member of the starting rotation.

Offensively, the Fireflies saw more good signs from Shervyen Newton. The Mets' fourth-rated prospect smashed four hits and four RBIs in Friday night's win. Newton followed that performance with another pair of hits on Saturday. One of those hits was a no-doubt, solo homer (3) to right. With the bomb, Columbia has hit a home run in each of its last six games. That is the longest such streak for the team this year.

Newton's solo blast sparked a five-run second inning for the Fireflies. Newton, Rasquin, Gerson Molina, and Brian Sharp all drove in runs during the frame. After the fifth, Columbia managed just four hits and one run for the remainder of the contest.

Meanwhile, Hickory progressively chipped away at the Fireflies lead. The Crawdads scored a run in the fourth and eighth innings to put themselves within striking distance.

Then came the ninth inning, where Hickory put together a dramatic four-run rally to win the game. The offensive outburst was capped by Reed's walk-off homer. The blast was very reminiscent of another walk-off bomb from Reed against the Fireflies. The right-handed slugger accomplished the same feat in his debut with the Crawdads on May 9, 2018.

Columbia will conclude its series against Hickory on Sunday. A victory would give the Fireflies back-to-back series wins. First pitch is set for 5:00 ET. Coverage will begin at 4:40 ET at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

