Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 7 at Hickory (Game 84)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Billy Oxford and OF Taylor Lane placed on Columbia's Injured List - INF Chandler Avant transferred to Columbia from double-A Binghamton - RHP Daison Acosta transferred to Columbia from short-season Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (9-8, 33-50) @ Hickory Crawdads (11-6, 52-31)

RHP Daison Acosta (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Cole Winn (1-3, 6.15)

Sun. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC) - First Pitch 5:00 p.m. - Game 84

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia fell to Hickory, 7-6. The Fireflies entered the bottom of the ninth with a 6-3 lead, but the Crawdads stormed back to win the game on a Tyreque Reed walk-off homer. Jose Butto turned in another excellent performance on the mound. The righty went five innings and only allowed two runs on three hits. Walter Rasquin had a three-hit game at the plate, drove in a pair of runs and stole a base.

WINNING WAYS: Columbia has an opportunity to pick up a series win against Hickory on Sunday. If achieved, the Fireflies would be winners of three of their last four series, and would defeat Hickory in a series for the first time in 2019.

JULY FIREWORKS: With a Shervyen Newton home run on Saturday, the Fireflies have at least one longball in each of their last six games. That is the longest such streak for Columbia this season. The Fireflies have hit a total of nine dingers since July 1st, when the home run streak started.

THE REDHAWK IS RED-HOT: Former Miami (OH) RedHawk Hayden Senger is hitting at a Ruthian clip in the second half. Senger leads all SAL hitters in hitting (.473) and OPS (1.340) post all-star break. Senger is also tied for the league lead in doubles (9) since the start of the second half.

STAYING SHARP: Columbia outfielder/first baseman Brian Sharp is enjoying a stellar run of play as of late. In his last 10 games, the 22-year-old is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with five runs, two homers, and eight RBIs.

MAURICIO MAGIC: Among current and qualified South Atlantic League hitters, Ronny Mauricio is tied for third in the league with 87 hits and ninth with a .282 average. The South Atlantic League All-Star is hitting .298 (37-for-124) in 28 games since May 28, which is third-best in the SAL among qualified hitters.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Best batting averages in the second half: 1. Hayden Senger - .473 (26-for-55), 15 GP, 7 R, 9 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K 2. Mark Vientos - .340 (18-for-53) 14 GP, 10 R, 6 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI 3. Wagner Lagrange - ..323 (20-for-62), 16 GP, 13 R, 5 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI 4. Brian Sharp - .286 (16-for-56) 15 GP, 9 R, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 5 BB, 2 SB

FLIP THE CALENDAR: Columbia finished the month of June with a 9-14 mark. The club hit .238, its best average for any month this season. Three Fireflies impressed at the plate in June: - H. Senger - team-best .345 average, 5 straight multi-hit games: 6/22-6/26 - R. Mauricio - .295 average in 20 games, team-best 26 hits - M. Vientos - led the team with 15 RBIs in June (20 GP), .263 average

