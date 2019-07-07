Apostel and Gonzalez Homer in Victory over Columbia
July 7, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads defeated the Columbia Fireflies 6-5 on Sunday afternoon to cap off the four-game homestand. The 'Dads and Fireflies split the series, with each team collecting two wins.
The Fireflies collected the first run of the game in the first inning off 'Dads righty Cole Winn.
The 'Dads struck back in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead. A single by Ryan Anderson and a double by Kole Enright put runners in scoring position for the Crawdads. Jonathan Ornelas ripped his fourteenth double of the season to drive in both Anderson and Enright.
They added three more runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead over Columbia. Jax Biggers reached on a fielding error before Sherten Apostel hit his thirteenth homer of the year. Pedro Gonzalez added the third run of the inning three hitters later with a solo shot to right-center, his fifteenth homerun on the season.
The Fireflies scored a run in the fourth and two in the sixth but still trailed the 'Dads 5-4.
The Crawdads pushed the lead back to two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a single by Gonzalez followed by a double by Anderson.
In the top of the seventh the Fireflies put another run on the board but we're not able to get more, falling for the second night in a row to the 'Dads.
The 'Dads return to the Frans on Monday the 15thfor a three game homestand. Monday will be Mythbuster Monday and the night's promotions will be dedicated to busting common myths.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2019
- Apostel and Gonzalez Homer in Victory over Columbia - Hickory Crawdads
- Suns Take Finale in Comeback Fashion - Hagerstown Suns
- Bill on Baseball: Mason Martin Moves up to Bradenton - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Bill on Baseball: Sweep Makes Fireworks More Dazzling - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Gil Falters Late, RiverDogs Settle for Split in Greenville - Charleston RiverDogs
- Legends Walk It off in Extras over Power - Lexington Legends
- Four-Run Sixth Inning Leads Drive Past RiverDogs, 5-2 - Greenville Drive
- Power Erases Four-Run Deficit But Falls in Extras - West Virginia Power
- Rome Takes Finale 4-1 behind Mejia, Earning Series Split - Rome Braves
- Timely Braves Hitting Leaves Tourists on the Short Side - Asheville Tourists
- Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 7 at Hickory (Game 84) - Columbia Fireflies
- Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Game Notes (July 7) - West Virginia Power
- Rasquin Ropes Three Hits, Fireflies Fall in Ninth - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.