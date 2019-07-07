Apostel and Gonzalez Homer in Victory over Columbia

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads defeated the Columbia Fireflies 6-5 on Sunday afternoon to cap off the four-game homestand. The 'Dads and Fireflies split the series, with each team collecting two wins.

The Fireflies collected the first run of the game in the first inning off 'Dads righty Cole Winn.

The 'Dads struck back in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead. A single by Ryan Anderson and a double by Kole Enright put runners in scoring position for the Crawdads. Jonathan Ornelas ripped his fourteenth double of the season to drive in both Anderson and Enright.

They added three more runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead over Columbia. Jax Biggers reached on a fielding error before Sherten Apostel hit his thirteenth homer of the year. Pedro Gonzalez added the third run of the inning three hitters later with a solo shot to right-center, his fifteenth homerun on the season.

The Fireflies scored a run in the fourth and two in the sixth but still trailed the 'Dads 5-4.

The Crawdads pushed the lead back to two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a single by Gonzalez followed by a double by Anderson.

In the top of the seventh the Fireflies put another run on the board but we're not able to get more, falling for the second night in a row to the 'Dads.

The 'Dads return to the Frans on Monday the 15thfor a three game homestand. Monday will be Mythbuster Monday and the night's promotions will be dedicated to busting common myths.

