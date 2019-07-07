Legends Walk It off in Extras over Power

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends split the series with the West Virginia Power on a walk off hit by Chris Hudgins. With the 6-5 victory in the 10th inning, the Legends improve to 43-44 on the season while West Virginia drops to 46-42.

Lexington was the first to strike in the bottom of the second inning. Back-to-back hits by Eric Cole and Reed Rohlman, coupled by a walk by Brhet Bewley loaded the bases. Jeison Guzman then smashed a grand slam to right field and the Legends jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.

The Power tied the game in the top of the third inning. J.R Davis was hit by a pitch then scored on an RBI triple smacked to right field by Joseph Rosa. Jose then scored on a wild pitch by Lexington's Yohanse Morel. Jake Anchia and Onil Pena then drew back-to-back walks to put runners at first and second base. A two-run double by Charlie McConnell scored both and the game was tied, 4-4.

In the top of the fourth inning, Nick Rodriguez hit a solo homer to left field and the Power led, 5-4.

The Legends tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Rubendy Jaquez led off with a single to right field then the Legends loaded the bases as Cole and Rohlman both were walked. Jaquez then scored on a wild pitch and the game was tied, 5-5.

Lexington then went off to walk it off in the bottom of the tenth inning. Nate Eaton was placed at second base as the Pace of Play Runner. Chris Hudgins then lined a walk off single to left centerfield and the Legends won 6-5.

Daniel James was awarded the win tossing 1.0 perfect inning while striking out two. Ben Onyshko was given the loss, allowing the winning run to score in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Legends have the day off tomorrow, but hit the road to travel to face the Hagerstown Suns before returning to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Friday, July 12th at 7:05pm.

