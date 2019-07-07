Power Erases Four-Run Deficit But Falls in Extras

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Nick Rodriguez blasted a solo homer, but West Virginia could not hold their late lead and fell in extras to the Lexington Legends, 6-5, Sunday afternoon at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Lexington (6-12, 43-44) got the scoring underway in the second inning, as three of the first four hitters in the inning reached to load the bases for Jeison Guzman. The Legends' shortstop promptly unloaded them with a no-doubt grand slam to right off Steven Moyers and handed Lexington an early 4-0 lead.

West Virginia responded in a big way during the next half inning with four runs thanks to a Joseph Rosa RBI triple to right field, a wild pitch and a Charlie McConnell two-run single that tied the game at four. An inning later, Rodriguez led off the frame with a solo homer to left field, his third of the season, and powered West Virginia (9-9, 46-42) ahead 5-4 in the fourth.

Moyers settled down following the sudden run support from the Power lineup, as he twirled four straight three-up, three-down innings and retired the final 11 batters he faced. Reeves Martin entered in the eighth and allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach and load the bases. Martin notched a big strikeout of Chase Vallot for the second out, but uncorked a wild pitch that scored a run from third and tied the game at five.

Both bullpens buckled down in the ninth to send the two rivals into extras for the second time in the four-game series. West Virginia was unable to score their placed-on runner in the tenth, as Daniel James (4-3) hurled a perfect inning to keep the game knotted up at five. Benjamin Onyshko (2-1) started his relief appearance in the bottom of the inning and walked his first batter to put runners at first and second. Chris Hudgins then delivered a walk-off single to left-center a couple pitches later to close out a 6-5 Legends win.

