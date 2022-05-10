Rapid City Drops Game 3, 6-2

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - A Ryan Zuhlsdorf goal in the second period brought the Rush within one but the Utah Grizzlies struck for three goals in the third and went on to beat the Rush, 6-2, in Game 3 on Monday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush now trail the best-of-seven series, 3-0.

Utah opened the scoring in the first period while skating with a two-man advantage. Trey Bradley fed Charle-Edouard D'Astous for a one-timer from the right circle. He blasted it past Dillon Kelley and Utah took a 1-0 lead.

The Grizzlies added to that lead later in the first on another D'Astous goal. Benjamin Tardif hit him for a one-timer in the high slot that got through traffic and past Kelley to make the score 2-0.

Rapid City then got itself on the board while on a power play. Logan Nelson skated his way to the slot and snapped a shot on net that Peyton Jones stopped. But the rebound bounced to the near post where Calder Brooks swatted it home, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Utah struck again in the final minutes of the first, however, as Nick Henry carried the puck below the goal line and wrapped it around the post ahead of Kelley's pad, giving the Grizzlies a 3-1 advantage.

In the second, Quinn Wichers cranked a slap shot from the left circle that was blocked and caromed high into the air. It fell down in front of Zuhlsdorf, who gathered the puck and sent a snap shot high and past Jones on the glove side, making the score 3-2.

That would be as close as Rapid City would get though as Utah beat Kelley three more times in the third period. First, D'Astous netted another power play goal to complete his hat trick. Henry then cashed in with his second of the game and Luka Burzan finished off a rush from the right circle to push the score to its 6-2 final.

Rapid City now trails the best-of-seven series, 3-0, and will again face the Grizzlies on Tuesday night as they look to extend the series. Puck drop for Game 4 at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

