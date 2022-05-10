D'Astous and Company Leads Utah to 6-2 Game 3 Win

May 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City, South Dakota - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored 3 goals, including 2 on the power play to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush in game 3 of the best of 7 series. Nick Henry scored 2 goals and Ben Tardif had 4 assists as Utah takes a 3-0 series lead. Peyton Jones was outstanding in net for Utah as he saved 44 of 46.

D'Astous got Utah on the board on a one-timer from the right circle exactly 8 minutes into the game. It was a 5 on 3 power play goal. D'Astous scored again 15:33 in on a pass from Tardif as Utah led 2-0. The Rush got on the board with a power play goal of their own as Calder Brooks got his 5th of the postseason. Nick Henry made it 3-1 on a wraparound with 48 seconds left. The Grizz led 3-1 in the first period despite being outshot 15 to 11 for the period.

Rush defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf scored 2:51 into the second period. The Grizz led 3-2 after 2 periods. D'Astous concluded the hat trick 10:49 into the third. It's the first professional hat trick of his career. D'Astous has a goal in 9 of 10 playoff games and a point in all 10. Nick Henry added some insurance 12:13 in on a nice centering pass from Tardif to give Utah a 5-2 lead. Luka Burzan added a goal with 55 seconds left. Utah outscored Rapid City 3-0 in the third period. The Grizz have outscored opponents 19 to 7 in the third periods in the playoffs.

Peyton Jones earned the win for Utah. He won 17 regular season games. Rapid City's Dillon Kelley saved 23 of 29. Utah went 2 for 5 on the power play and Rapid City was 1 for 6.

Ben Tardif's 4 assist performance is his 8th multiple assist game of the playoffs. Tardif has 19 assists in 10 playoff games. Luke Martin had 2 assists. 5 different Grizzlies players were a +3 on the night (Betts, Henry, Tardif, D'Astous, Martin).

Charle-Edouard D'Astous tied a league record for power play goals in one playoff year with 9. Former Grizzlies head coach Kevin Colley and former Utah forward Greger Hanson each had 8 in a single postseason.

MOST POWER-PLAY GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

9 - Chris Minard, Alaska, 2006

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, 2022

8 - Greger Hanson, Allen, 2016

- Kevin Colley, Atlantic City, 2003

7 - Jason Cipolla, South Carolina, 1997

Chris Hynes, South Carolina, 1997

Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994

Sheldon Gorski, Louisville, 1992

The Grizz look for the sweep on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. The game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Second Round Playoff Series

Game 1: Rapid City 1 Utah 5 - Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 7 for 7 on the penalty kill.

Game 2: Rapid City 4 Utah 5 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winning goal with 7.8 seconds left.

Game 3: Utah 6 Rapid City 2 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous 3 goals. Nick Henry 2 goals. Ben Tardif 4 assists. Peyton Jones saved 44 of 46.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 5 Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 6 Monday, May 16, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Game 7 Tuesday, May 17, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Games 5-7 are If Necessary. All Times Mountain.

3 stars

1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 3 goals, +3, 7 shots.

2. Ben Tardif (Utah) - 4 assists, +3.

3. Nick Henry (Utah) - 2 goals, +3, 5 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.