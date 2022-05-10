Utah Looks to Complete Series Sweep

May 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







May 10, 2022

Second Round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 10, 2022. 7:05 pm. Utah Grizzlies at Rapid City Rush. Arena: The Monument.

Broadcast: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies-hockey Mixlr, FloHockey.TV.

Utah leads the best of 7 series 3-0.

It's game 4 of the Mountain Division Finals as the Utah Grizzlies take on the Rapid City Rush. Utah leads the best of 7 series 3 games to 0 as they took care of home ice, winning game 1 by a 5-1 score. In game 2 the Grizzlies scored 2 goals in the final 43 seconds of regulation to come back to win 5-4. In game 3 Utah scored 3 unanswered in the third period to win 6-2. Utah is now 7-3 in postseason play. The Grizzlies have been a strong 3rd period club in the playoffs as they have outscored their opponents 19 to 7.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league with 15 playoff goals. D'Astous is 3 goals away from setting a league record for playoff goals. Ben Tardif leads the league with 21 playoff points and 19 assists.

Second Round Playoff Series

Game 1: Rapid City 1 Utah 5 - Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 7 for 7 on the penalty kill.

Game 2: Rapid City 4 Utah 5 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winning goal with 7.8 seconds left.

Game 3: Utah 6 Rapid City 2 - D'Astous scored 3 goals. Nick Henry had 2 goals. Luka Burzan scored with 55 seconds left. Ben Tardif had 4 assists. Luke Martin added 2 assists. Peyton Jones saved 44 of 46 in net. Utah went 2 for 5 on the power play and was 5 for 6 on the penalty kill.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 5 Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 6 Monday, May 16, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Game 7 Tuesday, May 17, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Games 5-7 are If Necessary. All Times Mountain.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Rewrites the Record Book

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has put together a legendary postseason run. D'Astous scored his first pro hat trick in the 6-2 win at Rapid City in game 3. 2 of his 3 goals came on the power play. D'Astous has tied a league record with 9 playoff power play goals. D'Astous has 15 goals in 10 games in the playoffs. He is also now 3 goals away from breaking a league record for goals in as single playoff. D'Astous has a goal in 9 of 10 playoff games and a point in all 10.

MOST GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

17 - J.F. Boutin, Peoria, 2000 - Blaine Moore, Richmond, 1995

16 - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland, 2019 - Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994 - Rod Taylor, Hampton Roads, Dave Flanagan, Hampton Roads, 1991

15 - four times, most recent: Charle-Edourd D'Astous, Utah 2022

MOST POWER-PLAY GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

9 - Chris Minard, Alaska, 2006

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, 2022

8 - Greger Hanson, Allen, 2016

- Kevin Colley, Atlantic City, 2003 - Grizzlies Head Coach from 2009-2013.

7 - Jason Cipolla, South Carolina, 1997

Chris Hynes, South Carolina, 1997

Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994

Sheldon Gorski, Louisville, 1992

D'Astous on the Power Play

D'Astous leads all skaters with 9 playoff power play goals and 13 power play points. He scored 2 power play goals in game 2 and game 3 vs RC. It's not surprising that he got the game winner in game 2 as he led Utah with 7 game winning goals in the regular season, with the most exciting one coming with 1.8 seconds left in regulation as Utah defeated Idaho 2-1 on January 5 at Idaho Central Arena. D'Astous has a point in all 9 playoff games and in 6 of those games he has 2 or more points.

Ben Tardif Passing Like He's John Stockton

The last time the Salt Lake valley saw that many assists the great John Stockton was wearing the short shorts for the Utah Jazz. Ben Tardif had 4 assists in game 3 vs RC. Tardif leads the league with 19 playoff assists. Tardif led all league rookies and the Grizzlies with 39 assists in the regular season. Tardif has 8 multiple point games in the playoffs. He has a point in 8 of 10 playoff games for Utah.

Nick Henry is in Top Form

Nick Henry has been terrific in the last 2 games for Utah. Nick scored the game tying goal with 42.8 seconds left in regulation in game 2. In game 3 Henry scored 2 goals and was a +3 in Utah's 6-2 win. Henry was reassigned to Utah prior to game 7 vs Tulsa on May 4. Henry played in 28 games with Colorado (AHL) and had 2 goals and 4 assists. Henry has played in 87 AHL games over the past 4 seasons, scoring 8 goals and 11 assists. In 15 career games with Utah, Nick has 6 goals and 6 assists. Henry scored the game tying goal 19:17 into the third period. Nick was a 4th round pick by the Avalanche (94th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Plus Performers of the Night

In game 3 at Rapid City 5 different Grizzlies players were a +3 in the 6-2 win (Kyle Betts, Nick Henry, Ben Tardif, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Luke Martin).

Grizz Win Game 2 in Thrilling Fashion

In game 2 vs Rapid City the Grizzlies overcame a 3-1 deficit heading into the third period to win 5-4. Dylan Fitze scored 2 goals in the third period. Nick Henry tied the game on a 5 on 3 power play goal with 42.8 seconds left. The incredible Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winner with 7.8 seconds left. D'Astous led Utah with 7 game winning goals in the regular season. Tarun Fizer and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Rapid City was 4 for 6 on the power play. Utah was 3 for 7. Rapid City outshot Utah 42 to 41. Trent Miner saved 38 of 42 for Utah in the win. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved 36 of 41.

Trent Miner Returns to Grizz

Goaltender Trent Miner comes back to the Grizzlies after a 2 day stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Last Saturday Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper took a stick to the eye late in the first period of their 7-3 win over Nashville. Miner has been outstanding for Utah in the playoffs as he has a 5-2 record with a 2.45 goals against average and a .936 save percentage in 7 playoff games. Peyton Jones is projected to start for Utah in Rapid City. Jones led Utah with 17 wins this season. In 2 playoff games Jones has a 1-1 record, a 3.55 goals against average and a .891 save %.

Peyton Jones Came Up Big in Game 3

Peyton Jones saved 44 of 46 in game 3 at Rapid City as Utah took a 3-0 series lead. The second-year pro out of Penn State led Utah with 17 wins in the regular season.

What an Addition Dylan Fitze Has Been

With all the excitement of the 2 goals in the final 43 seconds of game 2, don't forget about the contribution Dylan Fitze made to the comeback. Fitze scored 3:47 into the third period to cut into the Rapid City lead 3-2. With the score 4-2 Fitze came off the bench to replace Mason Mannek, who had his helmet fall off, and Fitze got a pass on the right side and scored 13:48 into the third. Fitze scored the only 2 even strength goals for Utah in game 2. In 10 playoff games Fitze has 4 goals and 2 assists. Fitze is 2nd on the club with 38 shots on goal.

The Captain Delivers the Goods

In 10 playoff games Trey Bradley has 5 goals and 7 assists and a 22.7 shooting % (5 for 22). Bradley was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 21, 2021. Trey was outstanding this season for the Grizz as he averaged 1.21 points per game (46 points in 38 games, 18 goals, 28 assists). Bradley was +16 for Utah this season.

Special Teams in the Playoffs

In game 1 Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 7 for 7 on the penalty kill. In game 2 Rapid City went 4 for 6 on the power play, while Utah went 3 for 7. In game 3 Utah was 2 for 5 on the power play and 5 for 6 on the penalty kill. The Grizz have stepped up their game on the power play in the playoffs. Utah is 18 for 47 (38.3 %) on the power play in the postseason, which ranks as the best in the league and they are 4th in the league on the penalty kill as they are 46 for 53 (86.8 %). Charle-Edouard D'Astous has 13 power play points (9 goals, 4 assists) and that's not a surprise considering that D'Astous led Utah in power play goals (9), assists (14) and points (23). D'Astous has 4 power play goals in his last 2 games. Tardif has 10 power play assists in 10 playoff games. Trey Bradley has 8 power play points in the playoffs (1 goal, 7 assists). Luke Martin has 5 power play assists and Zach Tsekos has 4.

In the regular season Utah went 4 for 32 on the power play vs Rapid City (12.5 %). Rapid City's power play was 13 for 35 vs Utah (37.1 %). Rapid City was tied for the best penalty kill in the regular season at 85.1 percent and they were 10th on the power play at 19.6 %.

Grizzlies Among Playoff League Leaders

Ben Tardif leads the league with 19 assists and 21 points. Tardif is also first with 10 power play assists. Tardif is 2nd in plus/minus at +7. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league with 15 goals and is 2nd with 20 points. D'Astous leads all skaters with 9 power play goals, 13 power play points and 17 minor penalties. D'Astous leads all defenseman with 39 shots. Trey Bradley is 7th with 12 points and is tied for 3rd with 8 power play points. Tarun Fizer leads all rookies with 35 shots on goal. Luke Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +8. Dylan Fitze is 4th in shots on goal with 38.

Grizzlies Playoffs Player Trends

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in all 10 playoff games, including 6 multiple point games. D'Astous has a power play goal in 6 of 10 playoff games. D'Astous has a goal in 9 of 10 playoff games, including 5 games with 2 goals or more. D'Astous averages 3.90 shots per game and 1.50 goals per game. D'Astous has a 38.5 shooting % in the playoffs.

Ben Tardif has 8 multiple point games in the playoffs. Tardif has a point in 8 of 10 playoff games. Tardif has 2 or more assists in 8 playoff games. In the regular season Tardif led Utah in assists (39), points (59) and multiple point games with 19. Tardif leads the playoffs with 10 power play assists. In the regular season Tardif had 10 games with 2 or more assists. Tardif is 2nd in the playoffs with a +7 rating.

Tarun Fizer has a point in 7 of 10 playoff games. Fizer has 4 points in 3 games vs RC (1 goal, 3 assists). Fizer has 9 points in 10 playoff games.

Trey Bradley has a point in 8 of 10 playoff games (5 goals, 7 assists). 8 of his 12 points have been on the power play (1 goal, 7 assists). Bradley is 2nd on the team with a 22.7 shooting %. Bradley has 2 game winning goals in the playoffs. 4 of his 5 playoff goals have come in the 3rd period.

Zach Tsekos has a point in 5 of 1 playoff games. Tsekos had 2 assists in game 7 vs Tulsa and another 2 helpers in game 1 vs RC. He has 4 power play assists. At Clarkson University this season Tsekos had a point in 21 of his 35 games (15 goals, 16 assists). Zach had 8 multiple point games for Clarkson in his senior season (2021-22).

Kyle Betts had 1 goal and 1 assist in both game 7 vs Tulsa and game 1 vs RC. Betts has a 17.6 shooting percentage in the playoffs (3 for 17). Betts has a point in 5 of 10 playoff games. Betts is a +6 in the playoffs.

Mason Mannek has a point in 4 of his last 6 games (2 goals, 2 assists). Mannek is averaging 2.10 shots per game.

Dylan Fitze has 3 goals in his last 3 games. All 3 of those goals have come in the third period. Fitze is averaging 3.80 shots per game.

Nick Henry has 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in his last 3 games. Henry has 17 shots in 4 playoff games. Henry was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL) on May 4 prior to game 7 vs Tulsa. Henry had 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 regular season games for Utah. Henry appeared in 28 games for Colorado and had 2 goals and 4 assists.

Luke Martin has a point in 5 straight games (7 assists). Martin missed game 1 vs RC on May 6. Martin leads the league in plus/minus (+8). Luke has 5 power play assists.

Miles Gendron had an assist in each of the first 2 games in the Rapid City series. Gendron missed the Tulsa series with an injury and he was also out for the final 4 games of the regular season. Miles is a +2 in the series.

Connor McDonald is a +3 in his last 3 games.

Luka Burzan has 2 goals and 2 assists in 9 playoff games. Both of his playoff goals have come in the third period.

Utah vs Rapid City in Regular Season

The Grizzlies went 6-6-0 against Rapid City in the regular season while the Rush were 6-4-2 against Utah. Trey Bradley paced Utah in the regular-season series with six goals and 14 points while Peyton Jones went 3-1-0 with a 2.90 goals-against average. Gabriel Chabot led the way for the Rush with seven goals, while sharing the team lead in points with Max Coatta (4g-9a) with 13 points each. In goal, Lukas Parik went 3-2-2 with a 2.68 goals-against average.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Kyle Betts, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Benjamin Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

Team Leaders (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (15) - He's 2 away from tying the league record for goals in a single playoff run.

Assists: Ben Tardif (19) - Tardif led Utah with 39 regular season assists.

Points: Tardif (21) - Tardif led Utah with 59 regular season points.

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+8) - Leads League.

Penalty Minutes: D'Astous (34). - Leads League.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (13) - Leads League.

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (9) - Tied a league record for power play goals in a single postseason.

Power Play Assists: Tardif (10) - Leads League.

Shots on Goal: D'Astous (39) - Leads All League Defenseman.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (38.5 %) 15 for 39. - 2nd in the League.

Goaltending Wins: Trent Miner (5)

Save %: Miner (.936)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.45)

Team Stats (2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs)

Goals For: 42 (4.20 per game) - 2nd in league.

Goals Against: 27 (2.70 per game) - 7th in league.

Goal Differential: +15.

Shots on Goal: 342. 34.20 per game

Shots Against: 378. 37.80 per game.

Power Play: 18 for 47. 38.3 %.

Penalty Kill: 46 for 53. 86.8 %.

Penalty Minutes: 149. 14.90 per game.

Scoring First: Utah has scored first in 6 of the 10 games in the playoffs. Utah is 4-2 when scoring first and 3-1 when the opposition scored first.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.