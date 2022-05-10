Nagle's 33 Saves Backstop Royals Game 3 Win over Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers, 3-1, Tuesday, May 10 at Mary Brown's Centre in Game 3 of the Division Final round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. The Royals retake the series lead, 2-1, after winning Game 1 and dropping Game 2 at home. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 33 of 34 shots faced while Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli saved 22 of 24 shots faced.

The Royals came out storming into the game with the first five shots on net and two goals in the opening period. Brayden Low received a centering pass from Brennan Saulnier and scored his third goal of the playoffs 2:38 into the first period.

Mason Millman followed minutes later with his first goal of the postseason on a Royals' 3-on-1 odd man rush. Thomas Ebbing came out of the box from a penalty and led a rush with Trevor Gooch and Millman into the Growlers' zone. Ebbing dished the puck to Gooch in the slot who fed the puck one more to Millman who blasted a one-timer from the right face off circle past Petruzzelli to give Reading an early lead after the first period, 2-0.

After a scoreless second period, the Growlers cut Reading's lead in half 47 seconds into the third period. On the power play to begin the period, Jeremy McKenna batted in a rebound off of Nagle's right pad save for Newfoundland's only power play goal on five chances. McKenna's second goal of the playoffs stood as the only shot to beat Nagle who saved 16 of 17 shots in the third period.

Thomas Ebbing sealed the Royals Game 3 victory with an empty net goal in the final 23 seconds of regulation for his second goal of the playoffs. With the win in net, Nagle improves to 3-1 in the postseason and captures his 45th Kelly Cup playoff career win in 77 decisions.

The Royals continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 4 of the Divisional Final round Wednesday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Mary Browns Centre in St.John's, Newfoundland.

