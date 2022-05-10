Growlers Edged out 3-1 by Royals in Game 3

The Newfoundland Growlers showed plenty of late push after a slow start but were kept at bay in the end as they fell 3-1 to the Reading Royals on Tuesday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Brayden Low opened the scoring for Reading just two and a half minutes into the game as he was found alone in front by Brennan Saulnier where he made no mistake, beating Keith Petruzzelli to put the visitors ahead 1-0 early.

Mason Millman doubled the Royals advantage 10 minutes later his side broke out on a 3-on-1 break where he provided the finishing touch to make it 2-0 Reading after the first period.

Neither team could solve the opposing netminder in the middle frame as Pat Nagle stayed perfect through two periods of play while Petruzzelli did his part in the second to ensure the deficit remained at just 2-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Jeremy McKenna wasted no time getting the third period started on a positive note for Newfoundland as he put away a rare rebound opportunity on the man advantage to cut the Reading lead to 2-1 just 47 seconds into the 3rd.

Despite numerous good looks and a significant advantage in the shot department, the Growlers couldn't beat Nagle a second time. Thomas Ebbing would slot one into an empty net with 23 seconds left in regulation as the Royals held on for a 3-1 victory in Game 3.

Quick Hits

Jeremy McKenna had a game high six shots on goal.

Keith Petruzzelli made 22 saves in the loss.

Newfoundland remain at the Mary Brown's Centre for Game 4 vs. the Reading Royals on Wednesday night.

Three Stars:

1. REA - P. Nagle

2. REA - M. Millman

3. NFL - J. McKenna

