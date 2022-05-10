Johnson; Everblades Blank Florida in Game 3

JACKSONVILLE, FL- Florida's Cam Johnson stopped all 29 shots faced to lead the Florida Everblades to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Icemen in Game 3 of the South Division Finals. Florida now leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

The Icemen got off to a decent start in the first, however, it was masked by the Everblades scoring two early goals.

The first came when Zach Solow got the puck in the slot and backhanded it to score and take the early lead. Moments later, Joe Pendenza scored as he followed up his shot and snuck it in the back of the net.

The Icemen had another decent start in period two, however, the Everblades started to find their legs in this frame and started to get some sustained offensive zone pressure. The Icemen had some spurts of pressure as well but not as much as they did in the first. After 40 minutes of play, the Icemen still trailed 2-0.

In the third, Jacksonville would receive a 5-on-3 powerplay but really did not generate much as the urgency just wasn't there. The Everblades had two powerplays late in the third and once again the Icemen penalty killers came up big. Jacksonville would pull their goaltender for the extra attacker, but they could not generate much with the additional skater. The Icemen lost 2-0 while being outshot 30-29.

The Icemen host the Florida Everblades for game 4 on Wednesday, May 11th at 7:00pm.

