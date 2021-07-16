Ramos Haunts Dodgers Friday

Former Oklahoma City Dodger Henry Ramos connected on a two-out RBI single for the Reno Aces in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie and send the Dodgers to a 4-3 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game was tied, 3-3, when Ramos lined a hit into left-center field to score Nick Heath and snap the Dodgers' three-game winning streak as the Dodgers were unable to answer in the bottom of the ninth inning. OKC (33-29) took the game's initial lead in the fifth inning when a RBI single by Keibert Ruiz put OKC on the scoreboard. A two-run homer by Reno's Jake McCarthy gave the Aces (39-23) a 2-1 in the sixth inning. Heath scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning for a 3-1 Reno advantage. OKC's Zach Reks blasted a two-run home run out to right field to tie the game, 3-3, in the seventh inning before the Triple-A West-leading Aces went on to tie the series between the teams, 1-1.

Of Note:

-OKC wore special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats to celebrate the franchise's history on the first Oklahoma City 89ers Night of the season. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97, winning two Pacific Coast League titles in 1963 and 1965, and two American Association titles in 1992 and 1996 before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998. Additional OKC 89ers Nights are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 4 this season.

-Zach Reks hit his ninth homer of the season in his first game since being optioned to OKC following his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his last six games with OKC, Reks has 11 RBI, nine hits and has scored seven runs.

-Yoshi Tsutsugo went 2-for-3 Friday and is now 6-for-15 over his last four games with a home run, double and three RBI following a 3-for-44 stretch.

-The Dodgers have homered in seven of the last eight games (15 HR) and their 20 homers in July are tied for third-most in Triple-A West...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed homers in consecutive games for the first time since allowing homers in three straight games July 3-5. Since June 3, the Dodgers have allowed 31 home runs over the last 38 games - fewest in Triple-A West.

-Aces outfielder Henry Ramos played for the OKC Dodgers during the 2017-18 seasons, appearing in 136 total games and compiling 137 hits, including 30 doubles and 13 homers with 66 RBI.

-OKC outhit Reno, 8-6, Friday, but fell to 21-5 when outhitting an opponent this season.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Aces continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

